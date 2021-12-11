Log in
Reserve Bank of India : Extension of validity of Directions under Section 35 A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (AACS)- People's Co-operative Bank Limited, Kanpur (U.P)

12/11/2021 | 12:36am EST
�ेस �काशनीPRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़वर्ब�क

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

0वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, फोटर्, मुंबई-400001

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Fort, Mumbai-400001

-मेल/email : helpdoc@rbi.org.in

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

December 11, 2021

Extension of validity of Directions under Section 35 A of the Banking Regulation

Act, 1949 (AACS)- People's Co-operative Bank Limited, Kanpur (U.P)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has extended the directions issued to the People's Co-operative Bank Limited, Kanpur (U.P) for a further period of three (03) months from December 11, 2021 to March 10, 2022, subject to review. The bank has been under direction since June 10, 2020 vide directive order DoS.CO.UCBs-North/D-1/12.28.059/2019-20 dated June 09, 2020 issued under section 35 A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (AACS).

The validity of the directive, which was last extended up to December 10, 2021 has further been extended for a period of three (03) months from December 11, 2021 to March 10, 2022 vide directive order DOR.MON.D-52/12.28.059/2021-22 dated December 08, 2021 subject to review. A copy of the directive order dated December 08, 2021 is displayed at the bank's premises for the perusal of public.

Press Release: 2021-2022/1344

(Yogesh Dayal)

Chief General Manager

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 11 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 December 2021 05:35:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
