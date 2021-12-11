Reserve Bank of India : Extension of validity of Directions under Section 35 A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (AACS)- People's Co-operative Bank Limited, Kanpur (U.P)

�ेस �काशनीPRESS RELEASE

Extension of validity of Directions under Section 35 A of the Banking Regulation

Act, 1949 (AACS)- People's Co-operative Bank Limited, Kanpur (U.P)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has extended the directions issued to the People's Co-operative Bank Limited, Kanpur (U.P) for a further period of three (03) months from December 11, 2021 to March 10, 2022, subject to review. The bank has been under direction since June 10, 2020 vide directive order DoS.CO.UCBs-North/D-1/12.28.059/2019-20 dated June 09, 2020 issued under section 35 A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (AACS).

The validity of the directive, which was last extended up to December 10, 2021 has further been extended for a period of three (03) months from December 11, 2021 to March 10, 2022 vide directive order DOR.MON.D-52/12.28.059/2021-22 dated December 08, 2021 subject to review. A copy of the directive order dated December 08, 2021 is displayed at the bank's premises for the perusal of public.