Reserve Bank of India : Indicative Calendar of Market borrowings by State Governments/ Union Territories for the Quarter January - March 2021

The Reserve Bank of India, in consultation with the State Governments/Union Territories (UTs), announces that the quantum of total market borrowings by the State Governments/UTs for the quarter January - March 2021, is expected to be ₹3,16,485.04 crore. The weekly schedule of auctions to be held during the quarter along with the name of States/UTs who have confirmed participation and tentative amounts indicated by them is as under:

The actual amount of borrowings and the details of the States/UTs participating would be intimated by way of press releases two/ three days prior to the actual auction day and would depend on the requirement of the State Governments/UTs, approval from the Government of India under Article 293(3) of the Constitution of India and the market conditions. RBI would endeavour to conduct the auctions in a non-disruptive manner, taking into account the market conditions and other relevant factors and distribute the borrowings evenly throughout the quarter. RBI reserves the right to modify the dates and the amount of auction in consultation with State Governments/UTs.