Reserve Bank of India : Indicative Calendar of Market borrowings by State Governments/ Union Territories for the Quarter January - March 2021

12/31/2020
PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

December 31, 2020

Indicative Calendar of Market borrowings by State Governments/ Union Territories

for the Quarter January - March 2021

The Reserve Bank of India, in consultation with the State Governments/Union Territories (UTs), announces that the quantum of total market borrowings by the State Governments/UTs for the quarter January - March 2021, is expected to be ₹3,16,485.04 crore. The weekly schedule of auctions to be held during the quarter along with the name of States/UTs who have confirmed participation and tentative amounts indicated by them is as under:

Expected

States/UTs who have confirmed

Proposed

quantum of

Month

participation and the tentative amount of

Date

borrowing

borrowing (in Cr)

(in Cr)

January

January

16050.00

Andhra Pradesh

2000.00

2021

05, 2021

Assam

1000.00

Goa

100.00

Gujarat

1500.00

Jammu & Kashmir

500.00

Jharkhand

1400.00

Manipur

150.00

Punjab

1700.00

Rajasthan

1200.00

Tamil Nadu

2000.00

Telangana

1000.00

Uttarakhand

500.00

Uttar Pradesh

3000.00

January

January

22604.00

Andhra Pradesh

2000.00

2021

12, 2021

Assam

1000.00

Bihar

2000.00

Chhattisgarh

1000.00

Haryana

500.00

Karnataka

3000.00

Madhya Pradesh

1000.00

Maharashtra

3000.00

Mizoram

100.00

Nagaland

200.00

Odisha

1000.00

Punjab

500.00

Rajasthan

1000.00

Sikkim

204.00

2

Tamil Nadu

1000.00

Tripura

600.00

Uttarakhand

500.00

Uttar Pradesh

2500.00

West Bengal

1500.00

January

January

18300.00

Andhra Pradesh

500.00

2021

19, 2021

Bihar

2000.00

Goa

100.00

Gujarat

1000.00

Haryana

500.00

Karnataka

3000.00

Madhya Pradesh

1000.00

Maharashtra

3000.00

Meghalaya

200.00

Odisha

500.00

Rajasthan

500.00

Tamil Nadu

1000.00

Uttarakhand

500.00

Uttar Pradesh

3000.00

West Bengal

1500.00

January

January

26350.00

Bihar

2000.00

2021

25, 2021

Chhattisgarh

1000.00

Gujarat

2000.00

Haryana

1000.00

Himachal Pradesh

1000.00

Jharkhand

1000.00

Karnataka

3000.00

Kerala

2000.00

Maharashtra

3000.00

Puducherry

250.00

Punjab

600.00

Rajasthan

1000.00

Tamil Nadu

1000.00

Telangana

1000.00

Uttarakhand

500.00

Uttar Pradesh

3500.00

West Bengal

2500.00

February

February

26500.00

Andhra Pradesh

2000.00

2021

02, 2021

Assam

1000.00

Bihar

2000.00

Goa

100.00

Gujarat

1500.00

Haryana

3000.00

Jammu & Kashmir

700.00

Karnataka

3000.00

Maharashtra

3500.00

3

Punjab

1200.00

Rajasthan

2000.00

Tamil Nadu

1000.00

Uttarakhand

500.00

Uttar Pradesh

3000.00

West Bengal

2000.00

February

February

25572.00

Andhra Pradesh

1000.00

2021

09, 2021

Assam

207.00

Bihar

2000.00

Chhattisgarh

1000.00

Gujarat

1000.00

Haryana

1000.00

Jharkhand

1000.00

Karnataka

3000.00

Kerala

1000.00

Maharashtra

3500.00

Meghalaya

100.00

Mizoram

65.00

Odisha

1000.00

Punjab

600.00

Rajasthan

1000.00

Tamil Nadu

1000.00

Telangana

1000.00

Tripura

600.00

Uttar Pradesh

3000.00

West Bengal

2500.00

February

February

21600.00

Andhra Pradesh

1000.00

2021

16, 2021

Goa

100.00

Gujarat

1500.00

Haryana

2000.00

Himachal Pradesh

1000.00

Karnataka

3000.00

Kerala

1000.00

Madhya Pradesh

1000.00

Maharashtra

3500.00

Rajasthan

500.00

Tamil Nadu

1000.00

Uttarakhand

500.00

Uttar Pradesh

4000.00

West Bengal

1500.00

February

February

21711.35

Chhattisgarh

1000.00

23, 2021

Goa

100.00

2021

Haryana

2500.00

Karnataka

2000.00

Kerala

1000.00

4

Maharashtra

3500.00

Puducherry

150.00

Punjab

600.00

Rajasthan

1500.00

Sikkim

361.35

Tamil Nadu

1000.00

Telangana

1000.00

Uttarakhand

500.00

Uttar Pradesh

4000.00

West Bengal

2500.00

March

March 02,

30916.45

Andhra Pradesh

2000.00

2021

2021

Gujarat

2000.00

Haryana

3500.00

Jammu & Kashmir

617.00

Karnataka

2000.00

Maharashtra

3500.00

Manipur

77.00

Nagaland

222.45

Odisha

1000.00

Punjab

1500.00

Rajasthan

2000.00

Tamil Nadu

4000.00

Telangana

1000.00

Uttarakhand

500.00

Uttar Pradesh

5000.00

West Bengal

2000.00

March

March 09,

30907.16

Andhra Pradesh

2000.00

2021

2021

Arunachal Pradesh

349.16

Chhattisgarh

1000.00

Goa

100.00

Gujarat

2000.00

Haryana

1500.00

Jharkhand

1000.00

Karnataka

3000.00

Kerala

1000.00

Madhya Pradesh

1000.00

Maharashtra

4000.00

Meghalaya

400.00

Mizoram

65.00

Punjab

500.00

Rajasthan

1000.00

Tamil Nadu

4000.00

Tripura

493.00

Uttarakhand

500.00

Uttar Pradesh

5500.00

West Bengal

1500.00

5

March

March 16,

26642.62

Andhra Pradesh

1000.00

2021

2021

Goa

100.00

Gujarat

2000.00

Haryana

1000.00

Karnataka

2000.00

Kerala

500.00

Madhya Pradesh

1000.00

Maharashtra

3500.00

Odisha

500.00

Rajasthan

1042.62

Tamil Nadu

4000.00

Telangana

2000.00

Uttarakhand

500.00

Uttar Pradesh

5500.00

West Bengal

2000.00

March

March 23,

23319.46

Goa

100.00

2021

2021

Gujarat

1000.00

Haryana

1500.00

Himachal Pradesh

500.00

Jharkhand

1000.00

Karnataka

2000.00

Kerala

544.00

Madhya Pradesh

1000.00

Maharashtra

3000.00

Puducherry

100.00

Punjab

1103.00

Tamil Nadu

4000.00

Uttarakhand

500.00

Uttar Pradesh

5500.00

West Bengal

1472.46

March

March 30,

26012.00

Chhattisgarh

1000.00

2021

2021

Goa

115.00

Gujarat

2000.00

Haryana

2500.00

Jharkhand

939.00

Karnataka

2000.00

Madhya Pradesh

258.00

Maharashtra

3000.00

Tamil Nadu

3700.00

Telangana

2000.00

Uttarakhand

500.00

Uttar Pradesh

5500.00

West Bengal

2500.00

Total

316485.04

6

The actual amount of borrowings and the details of the States/UTs participating would be intimated by way of press releases two/ three days prior to the actual auction day and would depend on the requirement of the State Governments/UTs, approval from the Government of India under Article 293(3) of the Constitution of India and the market conditions. RBI would endeavour to conduct the auctions in a non-disruptive manner, taking into account the market conditions and other relevant factors and distribute the borrowings evenly throughout the quarter. RBI reserves the right to modify the dates and the amount of auction in consultation with State Governments/UTs.

Press Release: 2020-2021/867

(Yogesh Dayal)

Chief General Manager

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 31 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2020 16:52:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
