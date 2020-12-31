Reserve Bank of India : Indicative Calendar of Market borrowings by State Governments/ Union Territories for the Quarter January - March 2021

�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE
December 31, 2020
Indicative Calendar of Market borrowings by State Governments/ Union Territories
for the Quarter January - March 2021
The Reserve Bank of India, in consultation with the State Governments/Union Territories (UTs), announces that the quantum of total market borrowings by the State Governments/UTs for the quarter January - March 2021, is expected to be ₹3,16,485.04 crore. The weekly schedule of auctions to be held during the quarter along with the name of States/UTs who have confirmed participation and tentative amounts indicated by them is as under:
|
|
|
Expected
|
States/UTs who have confirmed
|
|
Proposed
|
quantum of
|
Month
|
participation and the tentative amount of
|
Date
|
borrowing
|
|
borrowing (in ₹ Cr)
|
|
|
|
(in ₹ Cr)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January
|
January
|
16050.00
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
|
2000.00
|
2021
|
05, 2021
|
|
Assam
|
|
1000.00
|
|
|
|
Goa
|
|
100.00
|
|
|
|
Gujarat
|
|
1500.00
|
|
|
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
|
500.00
|
|
|
|
Jharkhand
|
|
1400.00
|
|
|
|
Manipur
|
|
150.00
|
|
|
|
Punjab
|
|
1700.00
|
|
|
|
Rajasthan
|
|
1200.00
|
|
|
|
Tamil Nadu
|
|
2000.00
|
|
|
|
Telangana
|
|
1000.00
|
|
|
|
Uttarakhand
|
|
500.00
|
|
|
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
|
3000.00
|
January
|
January
|
22604.00
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
|
2000.00
|
2021
|
12, 2021
|
|
Assam
|
|
1000.00
|
|
|
|
Bihar
|
|
2000.00
|
|
|
|
Chhattisgarh
|
|
1000.00
|
|
|
|
Haryana
|
|
500.00
|
|
|
|
Karnataka
|
|
3000.00
|
|
|
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
|
1000.00
|
|
|
|
Maharashtra
|
|
3000.00
|
|
|
|
Mizoram
|
|
100.00
|
|
|
|
Nagaland
|
|
200.00
|
|
|
|
Odisha
|
|
1000.00
|
|
|
|
Punjab
|
|
500.00
|
|
|
|
Rajasthan
|
|
1000.00
|
|
|
|
Sikkim
|
|
204.00
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tamil Nadu
|
|
1000.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tripura
|
|
600.00
|
|
|
|
|
Uttarakhand
|
|
500.00
|
|
|
|
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
|
2500.00
|
|
|
|
|
West Bengal
|
|
1500.00
|
|
January
|
January
|
18300.00
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
|
500.00
|
|
2021
|
19, 2021
|
|
Bihar
|
|
2000.00
|
|
|
|
|
Goa
|
|
100.00
|
|
|
|
|
Gujarat
|
|
1000.00
|
|
|
|
|
Haryana
|
|
500.00
|
|
|
|
|
Karnataka
|
|
3000.00
|
|
|
|
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
|
1000.00
|
|
|
|
|
Maharashtra
|
|
3000.00
|
|
|
|
|
Meghalaya
|
|
200.00
|
|
|
|
|
Odisha
|
|
500.00
|
|
|
|
|
Rajasthan
|
|
500.00
|
|
|
|
|
Tamil Nadu
|
|
1000.00
|
|
|
|
|
Uttarakhand
|
|
500.00
|
|
|
|
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
|
3000.00
|
|
|
|
|
West Bengal
|
|
1500.00
|
|
January
|
January
|
26350.00
|
Bihar
|
|
2000.00
|
|
2021
|
25, 2021
|
|
Chhattisgarh
|
|
1000.00
|
|
|
|
|
Gujarat
|
|
2000.00
|
|
|
|
|
Haryana
|
|
1000.00
|
|
|
|
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
|
1000.00
|
|
|
|
|
Jharkhand
|
|
1000.00
|
|
|
|
|
Karnataka
|
|
3000.00
|
|
|
|
|
Kerala
|
|
2000.00
|
|
|
|
|
Maharashtra
|
|
3000.00
|
|
|
|
|
Puducherry
|
|
250.00
|
|
|
|
|
Punjab
|
|
600.00
|
|
|
|
|
Rajasthan
|
|
1000.00
|
|
|
|
|
Tamil Nadu
|
|
1000.00
|
|
|
|
|
Telangana
|
|
1000.00
|
|
|
|
|
Uttarakhand
|
|
500.00
|
|
|
|
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
|
3500.00
|
|
|
|
|
West Bengal
|
|
2500.00
|
|
February
|
February
|
26500.00
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
|
2000.00
|
|
2021
|
02, 2021
|
|
Assam
|
|
1000.00
|
|
|
|
|
Bihar
|
|
2000.00
|
|
|
|
|
Goa
|
|
100.00
|
|
|
|
|
Gujarat
|
|
1500.00
|
|
|
|
|
Haryana
|
|
3000.00
|
|
|
|
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
|
700.00
|
|
|
|
|
Karnataka
|
|
3000.00
|
|
|
|
|
Maharashtra
|
|
3500.00
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Punjab
|
|
1200.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rajasthan
|
|
2000.00
|
|
|
|
|
Tamil Nadu
|
|
1000.00
|
|
|
|
|
Uttarakhand
|
|
500.00
|
|
|
|
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
|
3000.00
|
|
|
|
|
West Bengal
|
|
2000.00
|
|
February
|
February
|
25572.00
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
|
1000.00
|
|
2021
|
09, 2021
|
|
Assam
|
|
207.00
|
|
|
|
|
Bihar
|
|
2000.00
|
|
|
|
|
Chhattisgarh
|
|
1000.00
|
|
|
|
|
Gujarat
|
|
1000.00
|
|
|
|
|
Haryana
|
|
1000.00
|
|
|
|
|
Jharkhand
|
|
1000.00
|
|
|
|
|
Karnataka
|
|
3000.00
|
|
|
|
|
Kerala
|
|
1000.00
|
|
|
|
|
Maharashtra
|
|
3500.00
|
|
|
|
|
Meghalaya
|
|
100.00
|
|
|
|
|
Mizoram
|
|
65.00
|
|
|
|
|
Odisha
|
|
1000.00
|
|
|
|
|
Punjab
|
|
600.00
|
|
|
|
|
Rajasthan
|
|
1000.00
|
|
|
|
|
Tamil Nadu
|
|
1000.00
|
|
|
|
|
Telangana
|
|
1000.00
|
|
|
|
|
Tripura
|
|
600.00
|
|
|
|
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
|
3000.00
|
|
|
|
|
West Bengal
|
|
2500.00
|
|
February
|
February
|
21600.00
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
|
1000.00
|
|
2021
|
16, 2021
|
|
Goa
|
|
100.00
|
|
|
|
|
Gujarat
|
|
1500.00
|
|
|
|
|
Haryana
|
|
2000.00
|
|
|
|
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
|
1000.00
|
|
|
|
|
Karnataka
|
|
3000.00
|
|
|
|
|
Kerala
|
|
1000.00
|
|
|
|
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
|
1000.00
|
|
|
|
|
Maharashtra
|
|
3500.00
|
|
|
|
|
Rajasthan
|
|
500.00
|
|
|
|
|
Tamil Nadu
|
|
1000.00
|
|
|
|
|
Uttarakhand
|
|
500.00
|
|
|
|
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
|
4000.00
|
|
|
|
|
West Bengal
|
|
1500.00
|
|
February
|
February
|
21711.35
|
Chhattisgarh
|
|
1000.00
|
|
23, 2021
|
|
Goa
|
|
100.00
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
Haryana
|
|
2500.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Karnataka
|
|
2000.00
|
|
|
|
|
Kerala
|
|
1000.00
|
4
|
|
|
|
Maharashtra
|
3500.00
|
|
|
|
Puducherry
|
150.00
|
|
|
|
Punjab
|
600.00
|
|
|
|
Rajasthan
|
1500.00
|
|
|
|
Sikkim
|
361.35
|
|
|
|
Tamil Nadu
|
1000.00
|
|
|
|
Telangana
|
1000.00
|
|
|
|
Uttarakhand
|
500.00
|
|
|
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
4000.00
|
|
|
|
West Bengal
|
2500.00
|
March
|
March 02,
|
30916.45
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
2000.00
|
2021
|
2021
|
|
Gujarat
|
2000.00
|
|
|
|
Haryana
|
3500.00
|
|
|
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
617.00
|
|
|
|
Karnataka
|
2000.00
|
|
|
|
Maharashtra
|
3500.00
|
|
|
|
Manipur
|
77.00
|
|
|
|
Nagaland
|
222.45
|
|
|
|
Odisha
|
1000.00
|
|
|
|
Punjab
|
1500.00
|
|
|
|
Rajasthan
|
2000.00
|
|
|
|
Tamil Nadu
|
4000.00
|
|
|
|
Telangana
|
1000.00
|
|
|
|
Uttarakhand
|
500.00
|
|
|
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
5000.00
|
|
|
|
West Bengal
|
2000.00
|
March
|
March 09,
|
30907.16
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
2000.00
|
2021
|
2021
|
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
349.16
|
|
|
|
Chhattisgarh
|
1000.00
|
|
|
|
Goa
|
100.00
|
|
|
|
Gujarat
|
2000.00
|
|
|
|
Haryana
|
1500.00
|
|
|
|
Jharkhand
|
1000.00
|
|
|
|
Karnataka
|
3000.00
|
|
|
|
Kerala
|
1000.00
|
|
|
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
1000.00
|
|
|
|
Maharashtra
|
4000.00
|
|
|
|
Meghalaya
|
400.00
|
|
|
|
Mizoram
|
65.00
|
|
|
|
Punjab
|
500.00
|
|
|
|
Rajasthan
|
1000.00
|
|
|
|
Tamil Nadu
|
4000.00
|
|
|
|
Tripura
|
493.00
|
|
|
|
Uttarakhand
|
500.00
|
|
|
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
5500.00
|
|
|
|
West Bengal
|
1500.00
5
|
March
|
|
March 16,
|
26642.62
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
1000.00
|
2021
|
|
2021
|
|
Goa
|
100.00
|
|
|
|
|
Gujarat
|
2000.00
|
|
|
|
|
Haryana
|
1000.00
|
|
|
|
|
Karnataka
|
2000.00
|
|
|
|
|
Kerala
|
500.00
|
|
|
|
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
1000.00
|
|
|
|
|
Maharashtra
|
3500.00
|
|
|
|
|
Odisha
|
500.00
|
|
|
|
|
Rajasthan
|
1042.62
|
|
|
|
|
Tamil Nadu
|
4000.00
|
|
|
|
|
Telangana
|
2000.00
|
|
|
|
|
Uttarakhand
|
500.00
|
|
|
|
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
5500.00
|
|
|
|
|
West Bengal
|
2000.00
|
March
|
|
March 23,
|
23319.46
|
Goa
|
100.00
|
2021
|
|
2021
|
|
Gujarat
|
1000.00
|
|
|
|
|
Haryana
|
1500.00
|
|
|
|
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
500.00
|
|
|
|
|
Jharkhand
|
1000.00
|
|
|
|
|
Karnataka
|
2000.00
|
|
|
|
|
Kerala
|
544.00
|
|
|
|
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
1000.00
|
|
|
|
|
Maharashtra
|
3000.00
|
|
|
|
|
Puducherry
|
100.00
|
|
|
|
|
Punjab
|
1103.00
|
|
|
|
|
Tamil Nadu
|
4000.00
|
|
|
|
|
Uttarakhand
|
500.00
|
|
|
|
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
5500.00
|
|
|
|
|
West Bengal
|
1472.46
|
March
|
|
March 30,
|
26012.00
|
Chhattisgarh
|
1000.00
|
2021
|
|
2021
|
|
Goa
|
115.00
|
|
|
|
|
Gujarat
|
2000.00
|
|
|
|
|
Haryana
|
2500.00
|
|
|
|
|
Jharkhand
|
939.00
|
|
|
|
|
Karnataka
|
2000.00
|
|
|
|
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
258.00
|
|
|
|
|
Maharashtra
|
3000.00
|
|
|
|
|
Tamil Nadu
|
3700.00
|
|
|
|
|
Telangana
|
2000.00
|
|
|
|
|
Uttarakhand
|
500.00
|
|
|
|
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
5500.00
|
|
|
|
|
West Bengal
|
2500.00
|
|
Total
|
316485.04
|
|
6
The actual amount of borrowings and the details of the States/UTs participating would be intimated by way of press releases two/ three days prior to the actual auction day and would depend on the requirement of the State Governments/UTs, approval from the Government of India under Article 293(3) of the Constitution of India and the market conditions. RBI would endeavour to conduct the auctions in a non-disruptive manner, taking into account the market conditions and other relevant factors and distribute the borrowings evenly throughout the quarter. RBI reserves the right to modify the dates and the amount of auction in consultation with State Governments/UTs.
