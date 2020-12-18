Reserve Bank of India : Meeting of the Central Board of Reserve Bank of India

�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

Meeting of the Central Board of Reserve Bank of India

The Central Board of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) met today under the Chairmanship of Shri Shaktikanta Das, Governor, through video conferencing. This was the 586th meeting of the Central Board.

The Board reviewed the current economic situation in the backdrop of global and domestic challenges and various areas of operations of the Reserve Bank including the customer education initiatives and resolution of customer complaints. The Board also discussed the draft Report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India, 2019-20. The Board noted the change in the Bank's Financial Year from July-June to April-March and the changes in the unit of presentation from millions / billions to lakhs / crores.

Deputy Governors Shri B.P. Kanungo, Shri Mahesh Kumar Jain, Dr. Michael Debabrata Patra and Shri M. Rajeshwar Rao and other Directors of the Central Board - Shri N. Chandrasekaran, Dr. Ashok Gulati, Shri Manish Sabharwal, Dr. Prasanna Kumar Mohanty, Shri Dilip S. Shanghvi, Shri Satish K. Marathe, Shri S Gurumurthy and Ms. Revathy Iyer attended the meeting. Shri Tarun Bajaj, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs and Shri Debasish Panda, Secretary, Department of Financial Services also attended the meeting.