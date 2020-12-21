Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Reserve Bank of India : Money Market Operations as on December 20, 2020

12/21/2020 | 04:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

December 21, 2020

Money Market Operations as on December 20, 2020

(Amount in Rupees Crore, Rate in Per cent)

MONEY MARKETS@

Volume

Weighted

Range

(One Leg)

Average Rate

A.

Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV)

0.00

-

-

I. Call Money

0.00

-

-

II. Triparty Repo

0.00

-

-

III. Market Repo

0.00

-

-

IV. Repo in Corporate Bond

0.00

-

-

B.

Term Segment

I. Notice Money**

0.00

-

-

II. Term Money@@

0.00

-

-

III. Triparty Repo

0.00

-

-

IV. Market Repo

0.00

-

-

V. Repo in Corporate Bond

0.00

-

-

RBI OPERATIONS@

Auction Date

Tenor

Maturity

Amount

Current

(Days)

Date

Rate/Cut

off Rate

C.

Liquidity Adjustment Facility

(LAF) & Marginal

Standing

Facility (MSF)

I

Today's Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Repo

(ii) Reverse Repo

Sun, 20/12/2020

1

Mon, 21/12/2020

1,483.00

3.35

2. Variable Rate&

(I) Main Operation

(a) Reverse Repo

(II) Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

(b) Reverse Repo

-

-

-

-

-

3. MSF

Sun, 20/12/2020

1

Mon, 21/12/2020

208.00

4.25

4. Long-Term Repo Operations

-

-

-

5. Targeted Long Term Repo

-

-

-

-

-

Operations

6. Targeted Long Term Repo

-

-

-

-

-

Operations 2.0

7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations

-1,275.00

[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

2

II

Outstanding Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Repo

(ii) Reverse Repo

Sat, 19/12/2020

2

Mon, 21/12/2020

26,816.00

3.35

Fri, 18/12/2020

3

Mon, 21/12/2020

5,70,190.00

3.35

2. Variable Rate&

(I) Main Operation

(a) Reverse Repo

(II) Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

(b) Reverse Repo

3. MSF

Sat, 19/12/2020

2

Mon, 21/12/2020

124.00

4.25

Fri, 18/12/2020

3

Mon, 21/12/2020

1.00

4.25

4. Long-Term Repo Operations#

Mon, 24/02/2020

365

Tue, 23/02/2021

15.00

5.15

Mon, 17/02/2020

1095

Thu, 16/02/2023

499.00

5.15

Mon, 02/03/2020

1094

Wed, 01/03/2023

253.00

5.15

Mon, 09/03/2020

1093

Tue, 07/03/2023

484.00

5.15

Wed, 18/03/2020

1094

Fri, 17/03/2023

294.00

5.15

5. Targeted Long Term Repo

Fri, 27/03/2020

1092

Fri, 24/03/2023

12,236.00

4.40

Operations^

Fri, 03/04/2020

1095

Mon, 03/04/2023

16,925.00

4.40

Thu, 09/04/2020

1093

Fri, 07/04/2023

18,042.00

4.40

Fri, 17/04/2020

1091

Thu, 13/04/2023

20,399.00

4.40

6. Targeted Long Term Repo

Thu, 23/04/2020

1093

Fri, 21/04/2023

7,950.00

4.40

Operations 2.0^

D.

Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF)

34,759.53

Availed from RBI$

E.

Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations

-4,85,024.47

[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

F.

Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's

-4,86,299.47

operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

RESERVE POSITION@

G.

Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks

(i) Cash balances with RBI as on

December 20, 2020

4,51,933.22

(ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending

January 01, 2021

4,44,745.00

H.

Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on ¥

December 18, 2020

0.00

I.

Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on

December 04, 2020

8,22,344.00

  • Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL). - Not Applicable / No Transaction.

** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor. $ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI.

& As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900dated February 06, 2020. * Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-ReverseRepo.

Press Release: 2020-2021/809

Ajit Prasad

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 09:30:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:49aUN ESCWA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COMM : Launch of ESCWA Climate-SDGs debt swap initiative
PU
04:45aOil falls $2 as new virus strain sparks demand worries
RE
04:44aSTORY : Lao People's Democratic Republic uses e-certificates to fast-track exports of plants and food to the EU
PU
04:44aCENTRAL BANK OF MALTA : publishes final text of the revised CBM Directive No. 11
PU
04:43aGerman economy to shrink 1% in Q4, more in Q1 - DIW
RE
04:43aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND EUROPEAN INTEGRATI : State Secretary Metelko-Zgombić receives inaugural visit from Indian ambassador
PU
04:42aSoftBank prepares to file for SPAC IPO worth up to $600 million on Monday -Axios
RE
04:36aSoftBank prepares to file for SPAC IPO worth up to $600 mln on Monday -Axios
RE
04:34aIndian farmers start hunger strike to pressure Modi on reforms
RE
04:33aRussia's potent cyber and information warfare capabilities
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Brexit clouds airline ownership as Spanish-led fix rebuffed
2ACCOR : Air France KLM, Getlink shares slide as Europe closes doors to UK on COVID fears
3Tesla's Elon Musk asks about converting "large transactions" to bitcoin
4Shell to write down assets again, taking cuts to more than $22 billion
5MEDIASET : Mediaset to press ahead with European TV plan regardless of Vivendi - CEO to paper

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ