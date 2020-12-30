Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Reserve Bank of India : Money Market Operations as on December 29, 2020

12/30/2020 | 03:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़वर्ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

December 30, 2020

Money Market Operations as on December 29, 2020

(Amount in Rupees Crore, Rate in Per cent)

MONEY MARKETS@

Volume

Weighted

Range

(One Leg)

Average Rate

A.

Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV)

4,22,626.03

3.02

1.00-3.50

I. Call Money

11,955.26

3.15

1.90-3.50

II. Triparty Repo

3,23,178.80

3.00

2.85-3.13

III. Market Repo

87,491.97

3.08

1.00-3.21

IV. Repo in Corporate Bond

0.00

-

B.

Term Segment

I. Notice Money**

107.05

2.99

2.50-3.35

II. Term Money@@

323.00

-

3.25-4.25

III. Triparty Repo

400.00

3.05

3.05-3.05

IV. Market Repo

0.00

-

-

V. Repo in Corporate Bond

13.10

5.75

5.75-5.75

RBI OPERATIONS@

Auction Date

Tenor

Maturity

Amount

Current

(Days)

Date

Rate/Cut

off Rate

C.

Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF)

I

Today's Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Repo

(ii) Reverse Repo

Tue, 29/12/2020

1

Wed, 30/12/2020

6,69,600.00

3.35

2. Variable Rate&

(I) Main Operation

(a) Reverse Repo

(II) Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

(b) Reverse Repo

-

-

-

-

-

3. MSF

Tue, 29/12/2020

1

Wed, 30/12/2020

244.00

4.25

4. Long-Term Repo Operations

-

-

-

5. Targeted Long Term Repo

-

-

-

-

-

Operations

6. Targeted Long Term Repo

-

-

-

-

-

Operations 2.0

7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations

-6,69,356.00

[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

2

II

Outstanding Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Repo

(ii) Reverse Repo

2. Variable Rate&

(I) Main Operation

(a) Reverse Repo

(II) Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

(b) Reverse Repo

3. MSF

4. Long-Term Repo Operations#

Mon, 24/02/2020

365

Tue, 23/02/2021

15.00

5.15

Mon, 17/02/2020

1095

Thu, 16/02/2023

499.00

5.15

Mon, 02/03/2020

1094

Wed, 01/03/2023

253.00

5.15

Mon, 09/03/2020

1093

Tue, 07/03/2023

484.00

5.15

Wed, 18/03/2020

1094

Fri, 17/03/2023

294.00

5.15

5. Targeted Long Term Repo

Fri, 27/03/2020

1092

Fri, 24/03/2023

12,236.00

4.40

Operations^

Fri, 03/04/2020

1095

Mon, 03/04/2023

16,925.00

4.40

Thu, 09/04/2020

1093

Fri, 07/04/2023

18,042.00

4.40

Fri, 17/04/2020

1091

Thu, 13/04/2023

20,399.00

4.40

6. Targeted Long Term Repo

Thu, 23/04/2020

1093

Fri, 21/04/2023

7,950.00

4.40

Operations 2.0^

D.

Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF)

34,759.53

Availed from RBI$

E.

Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations

1,11,856.53

[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

F.

Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's

-5,57,499.47

operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

RESERVE POSITION@

G.

Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks

(i) Cash balances with RBI as on

December 29, 2020

4,33,306.33

(ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending

January 01, 2021

4,44,745.00

H.

Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on ¥

December 29, 2020

0.00

I.

Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on

December 04, 2020

8,22,344.00

  • Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL). - Not Applicable / No Transaction.

** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor. $ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI.

& As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900dated February 06, 2020. * Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-ReverseRepo.

Press Release: 2020-2021/846

Ajit Prasad

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 30 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2020 08:22:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:47aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : S.Korea holds final hearing in Samsung leader Jay Y. Lee's graft trial
RE
03:45aHONDA MOTOR : to stop auto sales in Russia in 2022
RE
03:45aҶонибдорӣ аз иқдомҳои наҷиби Сарвари давлат
PU
03:45aNATIONAL BANK OF REPUBLIC OF TAJIKISTAN : Намояндагони ташкилотҳои қарзӣ тахассусияти худро дар самти маблағгузории
PU
03:41aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF PEOPLE REPUBL : Wang Yi Holds Video Meeting with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio
PU
03:40aChina nov services trade deficit $10.9 bln - fx regulator
RE
03:27aNATIONAL RESERVE BANK OF TONGA : Overseas Exchange Transactions for August 2020
PU
03:23aOil up on hopes of demand recovery, lower U.S. inventories
RE
03:23aRESERVE BANK OF INDIA : Money Market Operations as on December 29, 2020
PU
03:17aCalifornia nurse tests positive over a week after receiving Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine- ABC
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investment banking from home thrived under COVID-19, but some fear losing their touch
2Defying Trump, McConnell puts off vote on $2,000 checks, urges override of defense bill veto
3INTEL CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Hedge fund Third Point urges Intel to explore deal options
4GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD. : China's Yahua agrees five-year deal to supply lithium to Tesla
5RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG : NEURORX : and Relief Conclude Enrollment in their Phase 2b/3 Trial of RLF-100..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ