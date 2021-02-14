Log in
Reserve Bank of India : Money Market Operations as on February 12, 2021

02/14/2021 | 11:03pm EST
�स �काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व बक�

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

सचं ार िवभाग, क� �ीय कायालय, एस.बी.एस.माग, मुंबई-400001

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001 फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

0वेबसाइट : www.rbi.org.in/hindi

Website :www.rbi.org.in -मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

February 15, 2021

Money Market Operations as on February 12, 2021

(Amount in Rupees Crore, Rate in Per cent)

MONEY MARKETS@

Volume (One Leg)

Weighted Average Rate

Range

A.

Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV)

4,59,756.74

3.01

0.01-5.30

I. Call Money

13,778.07

3.31

1.90-3.50

II. Triparty Repo

3,48,634.20

3.07

2.30-3.20

III. Market Repo

97,299.47

2.75

0.01-3.30

IV. Repo in Corporate Bond

45.00

5.30

5.30-5.30

B.

Term Segment

I. Notice Money**

94.95

3.07

2.60-3.35

II. Term Money@@

541.00

-

3.05-3.70

III. Triparty Repo

600.00

3.10

3.10-3.11

IV. Market Repo

2,021.94

3.26

2.50-3.40

V. Repo in Corporate Bond

0.00

-

-

RBI OPERATIONS@

Auction

Date

Tenor (Days)

Maturity

Date

Amount

Current Rate/Cut off Rate

C.

Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF)

I

Today's Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Repo

(ii) Reverse Repo

Fri, 12/02/2021

3

Mon, 15/02/2021

5,24,304.00

3.35

2. Variable Rate&

(I) Main Operation

(a) Reverse Repo

Fri, 12/02/2021

14

Fri, 26/02/2021

2,00,017.00

3.52

(II) Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

(b) Reverse Repo

-

-

-

-

-

3. MSF

Fri, 12/02/2021

3

Mon, 15/02/2021

12.00

4.25

4. Long-Term Repo Operations

-

-

-

5. Targeted Long Term Repo

Operations

-

-

-

-

-

6. Targeted Long Term Repo

Operations 2.0

-

-

-

-

-

7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations

[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

-7,24,309.00

II

Outstanding Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Repo

2

(ii) Reverse Repo

2. Variable Rate&

(I) Main Operation

(a) Reverse Repo

(II) Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

(b) Reverse Repo

3. MSF

4. Long-Term Repo Operations#

Mon, 24/02/2020

365

Tue, 23/02/2021

15.00

5.15

Mon, 17/02/2020

1095

Thu, 16/02/2023

499.00

5.15

Mon, 02/03/2020

1094

Wed, 01/03/2023

253.00

5.15

Mon, 09/03/2020

1093

Tue, 07/03/2023

484.00

5.15

Wed, 18/03/2020

1094

Fri, 17/03/2023

294.00

5.15

5. Targeted Long Term Repo

Operations^

Fri, 27/03/2020

1092

Fri, 24/03/2023

12,236.00

4.40

Fri, 03/04/2020

1095

Mon, 03/04/2023

16,925.00

4.40

Thu, 09/04/2020

1093

Fri, 07/04/2023

18,042.00

4.40

Fri, 17/04/2020

1091

Thu, 13/04/2023

20,399.00

4.40

6. Targeted Long Term Repo

Operations 2.0^

Thu, 23/04/2020

1093

Fri, 21/04/2023

7,950.00

4.40

D.

Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$

29,990.06

E.

Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

1,07,087.06

F.

Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

-6,17,221.94

RESERVE POSITION@

G.

Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks

(i) Cash balances with RBI as on

February 12, 2021

4,64,803.98

(ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending

February 12, 2021

4,44,286.00

H.

Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on ¥

February 12, 2021

0.00

I.

Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on

January 29, 2021

8,48,955.00

@ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL).

- Not Applicable / No Transaction.

** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor. $ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI.

& As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900 dated February 06, 2020.

* Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-Reverse Repo.

# As per the Press Release No. 2020-2021/287 dated September 04, 2020.^ As per the Press Release No. 2020-2021/605 dated November 06, 2020.¥ As per the Press Release No. 2014-2015/1971 dated March 19, 2015.

Press Release: 2020-2021/1099

Rupambara

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 04:02:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
