Reserve Bank of India : Money Market Operations as on January 05, 2021

01/06/2021 | 02:40pm EST
�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़वर्ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

January 06, 2021

Money Market Operations as on January 05, 2021

(Amount in Rupees Crore, Rate in Per cent)

MONEY MARKETS@

Volume

Weighted

Range

(One Leg)

Average Rate

A.

Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV)

4,39,641.56

2.97

0.01-3.50

I. Call Money

10,514.86

3.15

1.90-3.50

II. Triparty Repo

3,33,742.90

2.96

2.85-3.18

III. Market Repo

95,383.80

2.97

0.01-3.17

IV. Repo in Corporate Bond

0.00

-

B.

Term Segment

I. Notice Money**

219.70

3.09

2.50-3.40

II. Term Money@@

506.45

-

3.00-3.36

III. Triparty Repo

0.00

-

-

IV. Market Repo

30.00

2.70

2.70-2.70

V. Repo in Corporate Bond

2,000.00

3.09

3.08-3.10

RBI OPERATIONS@

Auction

Tenor

Maturity

Amount

Current

Date

(Days)

Date

Rate/Cut

off Rate

C.

Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF)

& Marginal Standing

Facility (MSF)

I

Today's Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Repo

(ii) Reverse Repo

Tue, 05/01/2021

1

Wed, 06/01/2021

7,65,155.00

3.35

2. Variable Rate&

(I) Main Operation

(a) Reverse Repo

(II) Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

(b) Reverse Repo

-

-

-

-

-

3. MSF

Tue, 05/01/2021

1

Wed, 06/01/2021

37.00

4.25

4. Long-Term Repo Operations

-

-

-

5. Targeted Long Term Repo

-

-

-

-

-

Operations

6. Targeted Long Term Repo

-

-

-

-

-

Operations 2.0

7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations

-7,65,118.00

[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

II

Outstanding

Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Repo

2

(ii) Reverse Repo

2. Variable Rate&

(I) Main Operation

(a) Reverse Repo

(II) Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

(b) Reverse Repo

3. MSF

4. Long-Term Repo Operations#

Mon, 24/02/2020

365

Tue, 23/02/2021

15.00

5.15

Mon, 17/02/2020

1095

Thu, 16/02/2023

499.00

5.15

Mon, 02/03/2020

1094

Wed, 01/03/2023

253.00

5.15

Mon, 09/03/2020

1093

Tue, 07/03/2023

484.00

5.15

Wed, 18/03/2020

1094

Fri, 17/03/2023

294.00

5.15

5. Targeted Long Term Repo

Fri, 27/03/2020

1092

Fri, 24/03/2023

12,236.00

4.40

Operations^

Fri, 03/04/2020

1095

Mon, 03/04/2023

16,925.00

4.40

Thu, 09/04/2020

1093

Fri, 07/04/2023

18,042.00

4.40

Fri, 17/04/2020

1091

Thu, 13/04/2023

20,399.00

4.40

6. Targeted Long Term Repo

Thu, 23/04/2020

1093

Fri, 21/04/2023

7,950.00

4.40

Operations 2.0^

D.

Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF)

33,592.17

Availed from RBI$

E.

Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations

1,10,689.17

[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

F.

Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's

-6,54,428.83

operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

RESERVE POSITION@

G.

Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks

(i) Cash balances with RBI as on

January 05, 2021

4,32,150.01

(ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending

January 15, 2021

4,41,636.00

H.

Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on ¥

January 05,

2021

0.00

I.

Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on

December 18,

2020

8,15,721.00

  • Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL). - Not Applicable / No Transaction.

** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor. $ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI.

& As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900dated February 06, 2020. * Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-ReverseRepo.

Press Release: 2020-2021/893

Ajit Prasad

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 19:39:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
