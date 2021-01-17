Reserve Bank of India : Money Market Operations as on January 15, 2021

Log in
�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़वर्ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

January 16, 2021

Money Market Operations as on January 15, 2021

(Amount in Rupees Crore, Rate in Per cent)

MONEY MARKETS@

Volume

Weighted

Range

(One Leg)

Average Rate

A.

Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV)

4,326.00

2.99

2.50-5.30

I. Call Money

681.40

2.75

2.50-3.40

II. Triparty Repo

2,785.00

2.86

2.50-3.30

III. Market Repo

0.00

-

IV. Repo in Corporate Bond

859.60

3.62

3.35-5.30

B.

Term Segment

I. Notice Money**

9,203.94

3.22

1.90-3.50

II. Term Money@@

255.00

-

3.10-3.65

III. Triparty Repo

3,11,225.55

3.20

2.90-3.48

IV. Market Repo

1,06,662.88

3.09

0.01-3.45

V. Repo in Corporate Bond

0.00

-

-

RBI OPERATIONS@

Auction Date

Tenor

Maturity

Amount

Current

(Days)

Date

Rate/Cut

off Rate

C.

Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF)

I

Today's Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Repo

(ii) Reverse Repo

Fri, 15/01/2021

3

Mon, 18/01/2021

4,23,932.00

3.35

2. Variable Rate&

(I) Main Operation

(a) Reverse Repo

Fri, 15/01/2021

14

Fri, 29/01/2021

2,00,009.00

3.55

(II) Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

(b) Reverse Repo

-

-

-

-

-

3. MSF

Fri, 15/01/2021

3

Mon, 18/01/2021

96.00

4.25

4. Long-Term Repo Operations

-

-

-

5. Targeted Long Term Repo

-

-

-

-

-

Operations

6. Targeted Long Term Repo

-

-

-

-

-

Operations 2.0

7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations

-6,23,845.00

[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

2

II

Outstanding Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Repo

(ii) Reverse Repo

2. Variable Rate&

(I) Main Operation

(a) Reverse Repo

(II) Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

(b) Reverse Repo

3. MSF

4. Long-Term Repo Operations#

Mon, 24/02/2020

365

Tue, 23/02/2021

15.00

5.15

Mon, 17/02/2020

1095

Thu, 16/02/2023

499.00

5.15

Mon, 02/03/2020

1094

Wed, 01/03/2023

253.00

5.15

Mon, 09/03/2020

1093

Tue, 07/03/2023

484.00

5.15

Wed, 18/03/2020

1094

Fri, 17/03/2023

294.00

5.15

5. Targeted Long Term Repo

Fri, 27/03/2020

1092

Fri, 24/03/2023

12,236.00

4.40

Operations^

Fri, 03/04/2020

1095

Mon, 03/04/2023

16,925.00

4.40

Thu, 09/04/2020

1093

Fri, 07/04/2023

18,042.00

4.40

Fri, 17/04/2020

1091

Thu, 13/04/2023

20,399.00

4.40

6. Targeted Long Term Repo

Thu, 23/04/2020

1093

Fri, 21/04/2023

7,950.00

4.40

Operations 2.0^

D.

Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF)

33,038.76

Availed from RBI$

E.

Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations

1,10,135.76

[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

F.

Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's

-5,13,709.24

operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

RESERVE POSITION@

G.

Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks

(i) Cash balances with RBI as on

January 15, 2021

4,83,617.81

(ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending

January 15, 2021

4,41,636.00

H.

Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on ¥

January 15, 2021

0.00

I.

Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on

January 01, 2021

8,49,113.00

  • Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL). - Not Applicable / No Transaction.

** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor. $ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI.

& As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900dated February 06, 2020. * Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-ReverseRepo.

Press Release: 2020-2021/958

Ajit Prasad

Director

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 03:47:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
