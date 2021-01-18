Log in
Reserve Bank of India : Money Market Operations as on January 18, 2021

01/18/2021
�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़वर्ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

January 19, 2021

Money Market Operations as on January 18, 2021

(Amount in Rupees Crore, Rate in Per cent)

MONEY MARKETS@

Volume

Weighted

Range

(One Leg)

Average Rate

A.

Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV)

4,40,836.38

3.21

0.50-5.30

I. Call Money

10,035.73

3.16

1.90-3.50

II. Triparty Repo

3,25,706.05

3.21

3.18-3.40

III. Market Repo

1,04,335.00

3.20

0.50-3.35

IV. Repo in Corporate Bond

759.60

3.67

3.35-5.30

B.

Term Segment

I. Notice Money**

502.90

3.19

2.50-3.40

II. Term Money@@

151.00

-

3.10-3.70

III. Triparty Repo

0.00

-

-

IV. Market Repo

366.50

3.10

3.10-3.10

V. Repo in Corporate Bond

0.00

-

-

RBI OPERATIONS@

Auction

Tenor

Maturity

Amount

Current

Date

(Days)

Date

Rate/Cut

off Rate

C.

Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF)

I

Today's Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Repo

(ii) Reverse Repo

Mon, 18/01/2021

1

Tue, 19/01/2021

4,38,666.00

3.35

2. Variable Rate&

(I) Main Operation

(a) Reverse Repo

(II) Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

(b) Reverse Repo

-

-

-

-

-

3. MSF

Mon, 18/01/2021

1

Tue, 19/01/2021

121.00

4.25

4. Long-Term Repo Operations

-

-

-

5. Targeted Long Term Repo

-

-

-

-

-

Operations

6. Targeted Long Term Repo

-

-

-

-

-

Operations 2.0

7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations

-4,38,545.00

[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

2

II

Outstanding Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Repo

(ii) Reverse Repo

2. Variable Rate&

(I) Main Operation

(a) Reverse Repo

Fri, 15/01/2021

14

Fri, 29/01/2021

2,00,009.00

3.55

(II) Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

(b) Reverse Repo

3. MSF

4. Long-Term Repo Operations#

Mon, 24/02/2020

365

Tue, 23/02/2021

15.00

5.15

Mon, 17/02/2020

1095

Thu, 16/02/2023

499.00

5.15

Mon, 02/03/2020

1094

Wed, 01/03/2023

253.00

5.15

Mon, 09/03/2020

1093

Tue, 07/03/2023

484.00

5.15

Wed, 18/03/2020

1094

Fri, 17/03/2023

294.00

5.15

5. Targeted Long Term Repo

Fri, 27/03/2020

1092

Fri, 24/03/2023

12,236.00

4.40

Operations^

Fri, 03/04/2020

1095

Mon, 03/04/2023

16,925.00

4.40

Thu, 09/04/2020

1093

Fri, 07/04/2023

18,042.00

4.40

Fri, 17/04/2020

1091

Thu, 13/04/2023

20,399.00

4.40

6. Targeted Long Term Repo

Thu, 23/04/2020

1093

Fri, 21/04/2023

7,950.00

4.40

Operations 2.0^

D.

Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF)

33,038.76

Availed from RBI$

E.

Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations

-89,873.24

[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

F.

Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's

-5,28,418.24

operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

RESERVE POSITION@

G.

Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks

(i) Cash balances with RBI as on

January 18, 2021

4,37,495.00

(ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending

January 29, 2021

4,50,021.00

H.

Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on ¥

January 18, 2021

0.00

I.

Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on

January 01, 2021

8,49,113.00

  • Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL). - Not Applicable / No Transaction.

** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor. $ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI.

& As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900dated February 06, 2020. * Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-ReverseRepo.

Press Release: 2020-2021/964

Ajit Prasad

Director

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 03:35:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
