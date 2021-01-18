|
Reserve Bank of India : Money Market Operations as on January 18, 2021
January 19, 2021
Money Market Operations as on January 18, 2021
(Amount in Rupees Crore, Rate in Per cent)
|
MONEY MARKETS@
|
|
Volume
|
Weighted
|
|
Range
|
|
|
|
|
(One Leg)
|
Average Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A.
|
|
Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV)
|
|
|
4,40,836.38
|
|
3.21
|
|
0.50-5.30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
I. Call Money
|
|
|
10,035.73
|
|
3.16
|
|
1.90-3.50
|
|
|
II. Triparty Repo
|
|
|
3,25,706.05
|
|
3.21
|
|
3.18-3.40
|
|
|
III. Market Repo
|
|
|
1,04,335.00
|
|
3.20
|
|
0.50-3.35
|
|
|
IV. Repo in Corporate Bond
|
|
|
759.60
|
|
3.67
|
|
3.35-5.30
|
B.
|
|
Term Segment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
I. Notice Money**
|
|
|
502.90
|
|
3.19
|
|
2.50-3.40
|
|
|
II. Term Money@@
|
|
|
151.00
|
|
-
|
|
3.10-3.70
|
|
|
III. Triparty Repo
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
IV. Market Repo
|
|
|
366.50
|
|
3.10
|
|
3.10-3.10
|
|
|
V. Repo in Corporate Bond
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RBI OPERATIONS@
|
Auction
|
Tenor
|
Maturity
|
Amount
|
Current
|
|
|
|
Date
|
(Days)
|
Date
|
|
|
|
Rate/Cut
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
off Rate
|
C.
|
Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
I
|
|
|
Today's Operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Fixed Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(i) Repo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(ii) Reverse Repo
|
Mon, 18/01/2021
|
1
|
Tue, 19/01/2021
|
4,38,666.00
|
3.35
|
|
|
2. Variable Rate&
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(I) Main Operation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Reverse Repo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(II) Fine Tuning Operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Repo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(b) Reverse Repo
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
3. MSF
|
Mon, 18/01/2021
|
1
|
Tue, 19/01/2021
|
121.00
|
4.25
|
|
|
4. Long-Term Repo Operations
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
5. Targeted Long Term Repo
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
Operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6. Targeted Long Term Repo
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
Operations 2.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations
|
|
|
|
-4,38,545.00
|
|
|
|
[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
II
|
|
|
Outstanding Operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Fixed Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(i) Repo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(ii) Reverse Repo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Variable Rate&
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(I) Main Operation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Reverse Repo
|
Fri, 15/01/2021
|
|
14
|
|
Fri, 29/01/2021
|
2,00,009.00
|
3.55
|
|
|
|
|
(II) Fine Tuning Operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Repo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(b) Reverse Repo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. MSF
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4. Long-Term Repo Operations#
|
Mon, 24/02/2020
|
|
365
|
Tue, 23/02/2021
|
15.00
|
5.15
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mon, 17/02/2020
|
|
1095
|
Thu, 16/02/2023
|
499.00
|
5.15
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mon, 02/03/2020
|
|
1094
|
Wed, 01/03/2023
|
253.00
|
5.15
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mon, 09/03/2020
|
|
1093
|
Tue, 07/03/2023
|
484.00
|
5.15
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wed, 18/03/2020
|
|
1094
|
|
Fri, 17/03/2023
|
294.00
|
5.15
|
|
|
|
|
5. Targeted Long Term Repo
|
Fri, 27/03/2020
|
|
1092
|
|
Fri, 24/03/2023
|
12,236.00
|
4.40
|
|
|
|
|
Operations^
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fri, 03/04/2020
|
|
1095
|
Mon, 03/04/2023
|
16,925.00
|
4.40
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thu, 09/04/2020
|
|
1093
|
|
Fri, 07/04/2023
|
18,042.00
|
4.40
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fri, 17/04/2020
|
|
1091
|
Thu, 13/04/2023
|
20,399.00
|
4.40
|
|
|
|
|
6. Targeted Long Term Repo
|
Thu, 23/04/2020
|
|
1093
|
|
Fri, 21/04/2023
|
7,950.00
|
4.40
|
|
|
|
|
Operations 2.0^
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
D.
|
Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
33,038.76
|
|
|
|
|
Availed from RBI$
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
E.
|
Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
-89,873.24
|
|
|
|
|
[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
F.
|
Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's
|
|
|
|
|
|
-5,28,418.24
|
|
|
|
|
operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RESERVE POSITION@
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
G.
|
Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(i) Cash balances with RBI as on
|
|
|
|
|
|
January 18, 2021
|
|
4,37,495.00
|
|
|
|
(ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending
|
|
|
January 29, 2021
|
|
4,50,021.00
|
|
H.
|
|
Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on ¥
|
|
January 18, 2021
|
|
0.00
|
|
I.
|
|
Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on
|
|
|
|
January 01, 2021
|
|
8,49,113.00
-
Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL). - Not Applicable / No Transaction.
** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.
@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor. $ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI.
& As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900dated February 06, 2020. * Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-ReverseRepo.
|
Press Release: 2020-2021/964
|
Ajit Prasad
|
Director
|
|
|