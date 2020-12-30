Reserve Bank of India : Money Supply for the fortnight ended December 18, 2020

प्रेसप्रकाशनी PRESS RELEASE
December 30, 2020
Money Supply for the fortnight ended December 18, 2020
The Reserve Bank has today released data on Money Supplyfor the fortnight ended December 18, 2020.
Ajit Prasad
Press Release: 2020-2021/852
Director
