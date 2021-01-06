Reserve Bank of India : Money for the week ended January 01, 2021

�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE
|
|
|
भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क
|
संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001
|
|
RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
|
|
वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi
|
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
|
|
Website : www.rbi.org.in
|
Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001
|
|
|
फोन/Phone: 022- 2266 0502
|
इ-मेलemail: helpdoc@rbi.org.in
|
|
|
January 06, 2021
Reserve Money for the week ended January 01, 2021
The Reserve Bank has today released data on Reserve Moneyfor the week ended January 01, 2021.
|
Press Release: 2020-2021/896
|
Ajit Prasad
|
Director
Disclaimer
Reserve Bank of India published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 19:41:02 UTC