Reserve Bank of India : Public Holiday under Negotiable Instrument Act - No Transactions in G-Secs, Forex and Money Markets on February 7, 2022

Public Holiday under Negotiable Instrument Act - No Transactions in G-Secs,

Forex and Money Markets on February 7, 2022

Government of Maharashtra has declared February 7, 2022 as a public holiday under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. There will be no transactions and settlements in Government securities (primary and secondary), foreign exchange, money markets and Rupee Interest Rate Derivatives on February 7, 2022. Settlement of all outstanding transactions will accordingly get postponed to the next working day i.e., February 8, 2022.

Transactions under Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) Fixed rate Reverse Repo and MSF operations, for which the second leg settlement date was February 7, 2022 will now mature on the next working day i.e., February 8, 2022. Further, the daily LAF Fixed rate Reverse Repo and MSF windows will be available as usual on February 7, 2022.