Reserve Bank of India : Public Holiday under Negotiable Instrument Act - No Transactions in G-Secs, Forex and Money Markets on February 7, 2022

02/06/2022 | 12:38pm EST
�ेस �काशनीPRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

0वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, फोटर्, मुंबई-400001

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Fort, Mumbai-400001

-मेल/email : helpdoc@rbi.org.in

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

February 06, 2022

Public Holiday under Negotiable Instrument Act - No Transactions in G-Secs,

Forex and Money Markets on February 7, 2022

Government of Maharashtra has declared February 7, 2022 as a public holiday under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. There will be no transactions and settlements in Government securities (primary and secondary), foreign exchange, money markets and Rupee Interest Rate Derivatives on February 7, 2022. Settlement of all outstanding transactions will accordingly get postponed to the next working day i.e., February 8, 2022.

Transactions under Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) Fixed rate Reverse Repo and MSF operations, for which the second leg settlement date was February 7, 2022 will now mature on the next working day i.e., February 8, 2022. Further, the daily LAF Fixed rate Reverse Repo and MSF windows will be available as usual on February 7, 2022.

Press Release: 2021-2022/1674

(Yogesh Dayal)

Chief General Manager

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 06 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2022 17:37:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
