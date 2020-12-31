Reserve Bank of India : RBI Announces Rate of Interest on Floating Rate Savings Bond, 2020 (Taxable) – FRSB 2020 (T) for the Period January 2021- June 2021

�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

RBI Announces Rate of Interest on Floating Rate Savings Bond, 2020 (Taxable)

- FRSB 2020 (T) for the Period January 2021- June 2021

In terms of Government of India Notification F.No.4(10)-B(W&M)/2020dated June 26, 2020on Floating Rate Savings Bonds, 2020 (Taxable)- FRSB 2020 (T), the coupon/interest rate of the bond would be reset half yearly, starting with Jan 1st, 2021 and the coupon/interest rate will be set at a spread of (+) 35 bps over the prevailing NSC rate.

2. The coupon rate on FRSB 2020 (T) for period January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021 and payable on July 1, 2021 remains at 7.15% (6.80%+0.35%= 7.15%), unchanged from the previous half-year.