Reserve Bank of India : RBI launches the January 2022 round of the Inflation Expectations Survey of Households

01/01/2022 | 06:47am EST
RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Fort, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

January 01, 2022

RBI launches the January 2022 round of the Inflation Expectations

Survey of Households

The Reserve Bank of India has been regularly conducting Inflation Expectations Survey of Households (IESH). The January 2022 roundof the survey is now being launched. The survey aims at capturing subjective assessments on price movements and inflation, of approximately 6,000 households, based on their individual consumption baskets, across 18 cities, viz., Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi and Thiruvananthapuram. The survey seeks qualitative responses from households on price changes (general prices as well as prices of specific product groups) in the three months ahead as well as in the one year ahead period and quantitative responses on current, three months ahead and one year ahead inflation rates. The results of this survey provide useful inputs for monetary policy.

The agency, M/s Hansa Research Group Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai has been engaged to conduct the survey of this round on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India. For this purpose, the selected households will be approached by the agency and they are requested to provide their response. Other individuals, who are not approached by the agency can also participate in this survey by providing their responses using the linked survey schedule. The filled in survey schedulemay be e-mailed as per contact details given below. In case of any query/clarification, kindly contact at the following address:

The Director,

Division of Household Surveys,

Department of Statistics and Information Management,

Reserve Bank of India,

C-8, 2nd Floor,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai-400051;

Phone: 022-2657 8398, 022-2657 8520;

Please click here to send email.

Press Release: 2021-2022/1470

(Yogesh Dayal)

Chief General Manager

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 01 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 January 2022 11:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
HOT NEWS