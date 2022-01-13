Log in
Reserve Bank of India : RBI to conduct 14-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction under LAF on January 14, 2022

01/13/2022 | 05:41am EST
�ेस �काशनीPRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़वर्ब�क

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, फोटर्, मुंबई-400001

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Fort, Mumbai-400001

-मेल/email : helpdoc@rbi.org.in

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

January 13, 2022

RBI to conduct 14-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction under LAF on

January 14, 2022

The Reserve Bank of India will conduct a Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction on January 14, 2022, Friday, as under:

Notified

Tenor

Window

Sl. No.

Amount

Date of Reversal

(day)

Timing

(₹ crore)

1

5,00,000

14

10:30 AM to

January 28, 2022

11:00 AM

(Friday)

2. The operational guidelines for the auction as given in the Reserve Bank's Press Release 2019-2020/1947dated February 13, 2020will remain the same.

Press Release: 2021-2022/1537

(Yogesh Dayal)

Chief General Manager

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 10:40:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
