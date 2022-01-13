Reserve Bank of India : RBI to conduct 14-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction under LAF on January 14, 2022

�ेस �काशनीPRESS RELEASE

January 13, 2022

RBI to conduct 14-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction under LAF on

January 14, 2022

The Reserve Bank of India will conduct a Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction on January 14, 2022, Friday, as under:

Notified Tenor Window Sl. No. Amount Date of Reversal (day) Timing (₹ crore) 1 5,00,000 14 10:30 AM to January 28, 2022 11:00 AM (Friday)

2. The operational guidelines for the auction as given in the Reserve Bank's Press Release 2019-2020/1947dated February 13, 2020will remain the same.