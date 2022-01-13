Reserve Bank of India : RBI to conduct 14-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction under LAF on January 14, 2022

�ेस �काशनीPRESS RELEASE
|
भारतीय �रज़वर्ब�क
|
|
RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
|
|
वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi
|
संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, फोटर्, मुंबई-400001
|
Website : www.rbi.org.in
|
Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Fort, Mumbai-400001
|
ई-मेल/email : helpdoc@rbi.org.in
|
फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502
|
|
January 13, 2022
RBI to conduct 14-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction under LAF on
January 14, 2022
The Reserve Bank of India will conduct a Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction on January 14, 2022, Friday, as under:
|
|
Notified
|
Tenor
|
Window
|
|
Sl. No.
|
Amount
|
Date of Reversal
|
(day)
|
Timing
|
|
(₹ crore)
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
5,00,000
|
14
|
10:30 AM to
|
January 28, 2022
|
11:00 AM
|
(Friday)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. The operational guidelines for the auction as given in the Reserve Bank's Press Release 2019-2020/1947dated February 13, 2020will remain the same.
|
Press Release: 2021-2022/1537
|
(Yogesh Dayal)
|
Chief General Manager
Disclaimer
Reserve Bank of India published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 10:40:09 UTC.