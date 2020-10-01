Reserve Bank of India : Results of OMO Purchase and Sale auction held on October 01, 2020 and Settlement on October 05, 2020

A. I. SUMMARY OMO PURCHASE RESULTS
|
Aggregate Amount (Face value) notified by RBI
|
: ₹ 10,000 crores
|
Total amount offered (Face value) by participants
|
: ₹ 60,594 crores
|
Total amount accepted (Face value) by RBI
|
: ₹ 10,000 crores
A. II. DETAILS OF OMO PURCHASE ISSUE
|
Security
|
7.72% GS 2025
|
8.24% GS 2027
|
6.45% GS 2029
|
No. of offers received
|
62
|
138
|
186
|
Total amount (face value) offered (₹ in crores)
|
10862
|
19119
|
30613
|
No. of offers accepted
|
13
|
32
|
15
|
Total offer amount (face value) accepted by RBI (₹ in crores)
|
4145
|
3095
|
2760
|
Cut off yield (%)
|
5.4932
|
6.0142
|
6.1313
|
Cut off price (₹)
|
109.00
|
111.61
|
102.18
|
Weighted average yield (%)
|
5.5096
|
6.0303
|
6.14
|
Weighted average price (₹)
|
108.93
|
111.52
|
102.12
|
Partial allotment % of competitive offers at cut off price
|
NA
|
NA
|
65.50
B. I. SUMMARY OMO SALE RESULTS
|
Aggregate Amount (Face value) notified by RBI
|
: ₹ 10,000 crores
|
Total amount bid (Face value) by participants
|
: ₹ 18,980 crores
|
Total amount accepted (Face value) by RBI
|
: ₹ 10,000 crores
B. II. DETAILS OF OMO SALE ISSUE
|
Security
|
364 DTB 22042021
|
364 DTB 29042021
|
No. of bids received
|
39
|
29
|
Total bid amount (face value) (₹ in crores)
|
12420
|
6560
|
No. of bids accepted
|
24
|
19
|
Total bid amount (face value) accepted by RBI (₹ in crores)
|
7940
|
2060
|
Cut off yield (%)
|
3.6298
|
3.6271
|
Cut off price (₹)
|
98.0594
|
97.9940
|
Weighted average yield (%)
|
3.5862
|
3.5741
|
Weighted average price (₹)
|
98.0823
|
98.0227
|
Partial allotment % of competitive bids at cut off price
|
77.00
|
NA
Ajit Prasad
Director
Press Release: 2020-2021/423
Disclaimer
