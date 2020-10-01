Log in
Reserve Bank of India : Results of OMO Purchase and Sale auction held on October 01, 2020 and Settlement on October 05, 2020

10/01/2020 | 03:30pm EDT

A. I. SUMMARY OMO PURCHASE RESULTS

Aggregate Amount (Face value) notified by RBI : ₹ 10,000 crores
Total amount offered (Face value) by participants : ₹ 60,594 crores
Total amount accepted (Face value) by RBI : ₹ 10,000 crores

A. II. DETAILS OF OMO PURCHASE ISSUE

Security 7.72% GS 2025 8.24% GS 2027 6.45% GS 2029
No. of offers received 62 138 186
Total amount (face value) offered (₹ in crores) 10862 19119 30613
No. of offers accepted 13 32 15
Total offer amount (face value) accepted by RBI (₹ in crores) 4145 3095 2760
Cut off yield (%) 5.4932 6.0142 6.1313
Cut off price (₹) 109.00 111.61 102.18
Weighted average yield (%) 5.5096 6.0303 6.14
Weighted average price (₹) 108.93 111.52 102.12
Partial allotment % of competitive offers at cut off price NA NA 65.50

B. I. SUMMARY OMO SALE RESULTS

Aggregate Amount (Face value) notified by RBI : ₹ 10,000 crores
Total amount bid (Face value) by participants : ₹ 18,980 crores
Total amount accepted (Face value) by RBI : ₹ 10,000 crores

B. II. DETAILS OF OMO SALE ISSUE

Security 364 DTB 22042021 364 DTB 29042021
No. of bids received 39 29
Total bid amount (face value) (₹ in crores) 12420 6560
No. of bids accepted 24 19
Total bid amount (face value) accepted by RBI (₹ in crores) 7940 2060
Cut off yield (%) 3.6298 3.6271
Cut off price (₹) 98.0594 97.9940
Weighted average yield (%) 3.5862 3.5741
Weighted average price (₹) 98.0823 98.0227
Partial allotment % of competitive bids at cut off price 77.00 NA

Ajit Prasad
Director

Press Release: 2020-2021/423

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 01 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2020 19:29:02 UTC
