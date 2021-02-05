Reserve Bank of India : Results of Underwriting Auctions Conducted on February 5, 2021

�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

Results of Underwriting Auctions Conducted on February 5, 2021

In the underwriting auctions conducted on February 5, 2021 for Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) of the undernoted Government securities, the Reserve Bank of India has set the cut-off rates for underwriting commission payable to Primary Dealers as given below:

(` crore)

Minimum Additional Total ACU Underwriting Competitive Commission Nomenclature of the Notified Amount Commitment Underwriting Cut-off rate Security Amount underwritten (MUC) Amount (paise per Amount Accepted `100) 3.96% GS 2022 2,000 1,008 992 2,000 1.50 5.15% GS 2025 11,000 5,502 5,498 11,000 22.00 5.85% GS 2030 11,000 5,502 5,498 11,000 24.00 6.80% GS 2060 7,000 3,507 3,493 7,000 45.00

Auction for the sale of securities will be held on February 5, 2021.