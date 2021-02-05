Log in
Reserve Bank of India : Results of Underwriting Auctions Conducted on February 5, 2021

02/05/2021 | 02:28am EST
�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

February 05, 2021

Results of Underwriting Auctions Conducted on February 5, 2021

In the underwriting auctions conducted on February 5, 2021 for Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) of the undernoted Government securities, the Reserve Bank of India has set the cut-off rates for underwriting commission payable to Primary Dealers as given below:

(` crore)

Minimum

Additional

Total

ACU

Underwriting

Competitive

Commission

Nomenclature of the

Notified

Amount

Commitment

Underwriting

Cut-off rate

Security

Amount

underwritten

(MUC)

Amount

(paise per

Amount

Accepted

`100)

3.96% GS 2022

2,000

1,008

992

2,000

1.50

5.15% GS 2025

11,000

5,502

5,498

11,000

22.00

5.85% GS 2030

11,000

5,502

5,498

11,000

24.00

6.80% GS 2060

7,000

3,507

3,493

7,000

45.00

Auction for the sale of securities will be held on February 5, 2021.

Press Release: 2020-2021/1052

Ajit Prasad

Director

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 07:27:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
