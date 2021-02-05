Reserve Bank of India : Results of Underwriting Auctions Conducted on February 5, 2021

�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE
भारतीय रिज़र्व बैंक
संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001
RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi
Website : www.rbi.org.in
Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001
फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502
ई-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in
February 05, 2021
Results of Underwriting Auctions Conducted on February 5, 2021
In the underwriting auctions conducted on February 5, 2021 for Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) of the undernoted Government securities, the Reserve Bank of India has set the cut-off rates for underwriting commission payable to Primary Dealers as given below:
(` crore)
Minimum
Additional
Total
ACU
Underwriting
Competitive
Commission
Nomenclature of the
Notified
Amount
Commitment
Underwriting
Cut-off rate
Security
Amount
underwritten
(MUC)
Amount
(paise per
Amount
Accepted
`100)
3.96% GS 2022
2,000
1,008
992
2,000
1.50
5.15% GS 2025
11,000
5,502
5,498
11,000
22.00
5.85% GS 2030
11,000
5,502
5,498
11,000
24.00
6.80% GS 2060
7,000
3,507
3,493
7,000
45.00
Auction for the sale of securities will be held on February 5, 2021.
Press Release: 2020-2021/1052
Ajit Prasad
Director
