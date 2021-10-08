Log in
Reserve Bank of India : Results of Underwriting Auctions Conducted on October 08, 2021

10/08/2021 | 02:37am EDT
�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

0वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

October 08, 2021

Results of Underwriting Auctions Conducted on October 08, 2021

In the underwriting auctions conducted on October 08, 2021 for Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) of the undernoted Government securities, the Reserve Bank of India has set the cut-off rates for underwriting commission payable to Primary Dealers as given below:

(₹ crore)

Minimum

Additional

Total

ACU

Notified

Underwriting

Competitive

Commission

Nomenclature of

Amount

Amount

Commitment

Underwriting

Cut-off rate

the Security

underwritten

(MUC)

Amount

(paise per

Amount

Accepted

₹ 100)

4.26% GS 2023

2,000

1,008

992

2,000

0.75

5.63% GS 2026

6,000

3,003

2,997

6,000

0.88

6.67% GS 2035

9,000

4,515

4,485

9,000

2.44

6.67% GS 2050

7,000

3,507

3,493

7,000

3.27

Auction for the sale of securities will be held on October 08, 2021.

Press Release: 2021-2022/1004

Ajit Prasad

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2021 06:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS