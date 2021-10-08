Reserve Bank of India : Results of Underwriting Auctions Conducted on October 08, 2021

�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

Results of Underwriting Auctions Conducted on October 08, 2021

In the underwriting auctions conducted on October 08, 2021 for Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) of the undernoted Government securities, the Reserve Bank of India has set the cut-off rates for underwriting commission payable to Primary Dealers as given below:

(₹ crore) Minimum Additional Total ACU Notified Underwriting Competitive Commission Nomenclature of Amount Amount Commitment Underwriting Cut-off rate the Security underwritten (MUC) Amount (paise per Amount Accepted ₹ 100) 4.26% GS 2023 2,000 1,008 992 2,000 0.75 5.63% GS 2026 6,000 3,003 2,997 6,000 0.88 6.67% GS 2035 9,000 4,515 4,485 9,000 2.44 6.67% GS 2050 7,000 3,507 3,493 7,000 3.27

Auction for the sale of securities will be held on October 08, 2021.