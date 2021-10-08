Reserve Bank of India : Results of Underwriting Auctions Conducted on October 08, 2021

�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE
October 08, 2021
Results of Underwriting Auctions Conducted on October 08, 2021
In the underwriting auctions conducted on October 08, 2021 for Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) of the undernoted Government securities, the Reserve Bank of India has set the cut-off rates for underwriting commission payable to Primary Dealers as given below:
4.26% GS 2023
|
2,000
|
1,008
|
992
|
2,000
|
0.75
|
5.63% GS 2026
|
6,000
|
3,003
|
2,997
|
6,000
|
0.88
|
6.67% GS 2035
|
9,000
|
4,515
|
4,485
|
9,000
|
2.44
|
6.67% GS 2050
|
7,000
|
3,507
|
3,493
|
7,000
|
3.27
Auction for the sale of securities will be held on October 08, 2021.
Press Release: 2021-2022/1004
Ajit Prasad
Director
