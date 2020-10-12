Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Reserve Bank of India : Shri M. Rajeshwar Rao appointed as RBI Deputy Governor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/12/2020 | 10:00am EDT
Press Releases
(409 kb)
Date :Oct 12, 2020
Shri M. Rajeshwar Rao appointed as RBI Deputy Governor
In pursuance with the Government of India notification dated October 8, 2020, Shri M. Rajeshwar Rao took over as the Deputy Governor of Reserve Bank of India on October 9, 2020 for a period of three years or until further orders, whichever is earlier.
Shri Rao was Executive Director of the Reserve Bank before being elevated to the post of Deputy Governor.
As Deputy Governor, Shri Rao will look after Department of Regulation, Department of Communication, Enforcement Department, Inspection Department, Legal Department and Risk Monitoring Department.
Shri Rao, a career central banker joined the Bank in 1984 and has worked in various positions in Reserve Bank of India. As Executive Director, he was looking after the Financial Markets Operation Department. He was also handling the International Department, the Internal Debt Management Department and the Secretary's Department in RBI.
Prior to taking over as the Executive Director, Shri Rajeshwar Rao was the Chief General Manager, Financial Markets Operation Department and had previously held charge of the Risk Monitoring Department. He has also worked as the Banking Ombudsman, New Delhi. He has also worked in central offices of Foreign Exchange Department and Department of Banking Regulation as well as in the Reserve Bank's regional offices at Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai and New Delhi.
Shri Rajeshwar Rao has a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and a Master of Business Administration from University of Cochin. He is also a Certificated Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers.
(Yogesh Dayal)
Chief General Manager
Press Release: 2020-2021/469

2020
  • All Months
  • January
  • February
  • March
  • April
  • May
  • June
  • July
  • August
  • September
  • October
  • November
  • December
2019
  • All Months
  • January
  • February
  • March
  • April
  • May
  • June
  • July
  • August
  • September
  • October
  • November
  • December
2018
  • All Months
  • January
  • February
  • March
  • April
  • May
  • June
  • July
  • August
  • September
  • October
  • November
  • December
2017
  • All Months
  • January
  • February
  • March
  • April
  • May
  • June
  • July
  • August
  • September
  • October
  • November
  • December
2016
  • All Months
  • January
  • February
  • March
  • April
  • May
  • June
  • July
  • August
  • September
  • October
  • November
  • December
2015
  • All Months
  • January
  • February
  • March
  • April
  • May
  • June
  • July
  • August
  • September
  • October
  • November
  • December
2014
  • All Months
  • January
  • February
  • March
  • April
  • May
  • June
  • July
  • August
  • September
  • October
  • November
  • December
2013
  • All Months
  • January
  • February
  • March
  • April
  • May
  • June
  • July
  • August
  • September
  • October
  • November
  • December
2012
  • All Months
  • January
  • February
  • March
  • April
  • May
  • June
  • July
  • August
  • September
  • October
  • November
  • December
2011
  • All Months
  • January
  • February
  • March
  • April
  • May
  • June
  • July
  • August
  • September
  • October
  • November
  • December
Archives
2010
  • All Months
  • January
  • February
  • March
  • April
  • May
  • June
  • July
  • August
  • September
  • October
  • November
  • December
2009
  • All Months
  • January
  • February
  • March
  • April
  • May
  • June
  • July
  • August
  • September
  • October
  • November
  • December
2008
  • All Months
  • January
  • February
  • March
  • April
  • May
  • June
  • July
  • August
  • September
  • October
  • November
  • December
2007
  • All Months
  • January
  • February
  • March
  • April
  • May
  • June
  • July
  • August
  • September
  • October
  • November
  • December
2006
  • All Months
  • January
  • February
  • March
  • April
  • May
  • June
  • July
  • August
  • September
  • October
  • November
  • December
2005
  • All Months
  • January
  • February
  • March
  • April
  • May
  • June
  • July
  • August
  • September
  • October
  • November
  • December
2004
  • All Months
  • January
  • February
  • March
  • April
  • May
  • June
  • July
  • August
  • September
  • October
  • November
  • December
2003
  • All Months
  • January
  • February
  • March
  • April
  • May
  • June
  • July
  • August
  • September
  • October
  • November
  • December
2002
  • All Months
  • January
  • February
  • March
  • April
  • May
  • June
  • July
  • August
  • September
  • October
  • November
  • December
2001
  • All Months
  • January
  • February
  • March
  • April
  • May
  • June
  • July
  • August
  • September
  • October
  • November
  • December
2000
  • All Months
  • January
  • February
  • March
  • April
  • May
  • June
  • July
  • August
  • September
  • October
  • November
  • December
1999
  • All Months
  • January
  • February
  • March
  • April
  • May
  • June
  • July
  • August
  • September
  • October
  • November
  • December
1998
  • All Months
  • January
  • February
  • March
  • April
  • May
  • June
  • July
  • August
  • September
  • October
  • November
  • December
1997
  • All Months
  • January
  • February
  • March
  • April
  • May
  • June
  • July
  • August
  • September
  • October
  • November
  • December
1996
  • All Months
  • January
  • February
  • March
  • April
  • May
  • June
  • July
  • August
  • September
  • October
  • November
  • December
1995
  • All Months
  • January
  • February
  • March
  • April
  • May
  • June
  • July
  • August
  • September
  • October
  • November
  • December
1994
  • All Months
  • January
  • February
  • March
  • April
  • May
  • June
  • July
  • August
  • September
  • October
  • November
  • December
1993
  • All Months
  • January
  • February
  • March
  • April
  • May
  • June
  • July
  • August
  • September
  • October
  • November
  • December
1992
  • All Months
  • January
  • February
  • March
  • April
  • May
  • June
  • July
  • August
  • September
  • October
  • November
  • December
1991
  • All Months
  • January
  • February
  • March
  • April
  • May
  • June
  • July
  • August
  • September
  • October
  • November
  • December
1990
  • All Months
  • January
  • February
  • March
  • April
  • May
  • June
  • July
  • August
  • September
  • October
  • November
  • December
Top
MoreLinks :
  • Citizens' Charter
  • Timelines for Regulatory Approvals
  • Complaints
  • Contact Us

FollowRBI

© Reserve Bank of India. All Rights Reserved.
Sitemap|Disclaimer
April 14, 2015
Dear All
Welcome to the refurbished site of the Reserve Bank of India.
The two most important features of the site are: One, in addition to the default site, the refurbished site also has all the information bifurcated functionwise; two, a much improved search - well, at least we think so but you be the judge.
With this makeover, we also take a small step into social media. We will now use Twitter (albeit one way) to send out alerts on the announcements we make and YouTube to place in public domain our press conferences, interviews of our top management, events, such as, town halls and of course, some films aimed at consumer literacy.
The site can be accessed through most browsers and devices; it also meets accessibility standards.
Please save the url of the refurbished site in your favourites as we will give up the existing site shortly and register or re-register yourselves for receiving RSS feeds for uninterrupted alerts from the Reserve Bank.
Do feel free to give us your feedback by clicking on the feedback button on the right hand corner of the refurbished site.
Thank you for your continued support.
Department of Communication
Reserve Bank of India
Next

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 12 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2020 13:59:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:05aCELEBRATING VISION 2020 : First-of-Its-Kind Nuclear Cleanup Supported by Jacobs
PU
10:05aPREMIER OF GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC : 2020/10/12Premier Li stresses steady economic recovery, fulfilling tasks for 2020
PU
10:05aNew Thriller Author to Donate 50 Percent of Book Sales to Help Stop Human Sex Trafficking
SE
10:03aFacebook is updating hate speech policy to prohibit 'any content that denies or distorts the holocaust'
RE
10:00aSupply Continues to Outpace Demand at Benefit to Motorists
PU
10:00aPortfolios of Deputy Governors
PU
10:00aRESERVE BANK OF INDIA : Shri M. Rajeshwar Rao appointed as RBI Deputy Governor
PU
09:56aNasdaq leads Wall Street set higher on tech boost, stimulus hopes
RE
09:55aREFILE-US STOCKS-Nasdaq leads Wall St set higher on tech boost, stimulus hopes
RE
09:49aOil prices fall as supply concerns ease
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Global stocks boosted by stimulus hopes and China's post-holiday surge
2EURONEXT N.V. : EURONEXT : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
3MIKRON HOLDING AG : Mikron CEO Bruno Cathomen to step down in mid-2021
4Japan must revise BOJ law to speed digital yen, enshrine inflation goal - senior official
5ASML HOLDING N.V. : ASML : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group