Reserve Bank of India : Sources of Variation in Foreign Exchange Reserves in India during April-September 2020

December 30, 2020
Sources of Variation in Foreign Exchange Reserves in India
during April-September 2020
Earlier today, the Reserve Bank of India released balance of payments (BoP) data for July-September2020on its website (www.rbi.org.in). On the basis of these data, the sources of variation in foreign exchange reserves during April-September 2020 are detailed below.
Sources of Variation in Foreign Exchange Reserves: April-September 2020
During April-September 2020, there was an increase in the foreign exchange reserves, the sources of which are set out in Table 1.
Table 1: Sources of Variation in Foreign Exchange Reserves*
(US$ billion)
Items
I.
Current Account Balance
34.7
II.
Capital Account (net) (a to f)
16.7
a.
Foreign Investment (i+ii)
31.4
(i) Foreign Direct Investment (FDI)
23.8
(ii) Portfolio Investment
7.6
Of which:
|
Foreign Institutional Investment (FII)
8.8
ADR/GDR
0.0
b.
Banking Capital
-8.9
Of which: NRI Deposits
4.9
c.
Short term credit
-2.0
d.
External Assistance
6.0
e.
External Commercial Borrowings
-5.7
f.
Other items in capital account
-4.1
III.
Valuation change
15.5
Total (I+II+III) @
66.9
*:
Based on the old format of BoP which may differ from the new format (BPM6) in the
treatment of transfers under the current account and ADRs/ GDRs under portfolio investment.
@:
Difference, if any, is due to rounding off.
Note: 'Other items in capital account' apart from 'Errors and Omissions' include SDR allocation, leads and lags in exports, funds held abroad, advances received pending issue of shares under FDI and capital receipts not included elsewhere and rupee denominated debt.
2
On a balance of payments basis (i.e., excluding valuation effects), foreign exchange reserves increased by US$ 51.4 billion during April-September 2020 as compared with US$ 19.1 billion during April-September 2019. Foreign exchange reserves in nominal terms (including valuation effects) increased by US$ 66.9 billion during April-September 2020 as compared with US$ 20.8 billion in the corresponding period of the preceding year (Table 2).
Table 2: Comparative Position of Variation in Reserves
|
April-
|
|
|
|
2020-21
|
2019-20
|
1
Change in Foreign Exchange Reserves
66.9
(Including Valuation Effects)
2
Valuation Effects
15.5
[Gain (+)/Loss (-)]
3
Change in Foreign Exchange Reserves on BoP
51.4
basis
(i.e., Excluding Valuation Effects)
Note: Increase in reserves (+)/Decrease in reserves (-).
Difference, if any, is due to rounding off.
The valuation gain, reflecting the depreciation of the US dollar against major currencies and increase in gold prices, amounted to US$ 15.5 billion during April- September 2020 as compared with US$ 1.7 billion during April-September 2019.
Press Release: 2020-2021/854
(Yogesh Dayal)
Chief General Manager
