Reserve Bank of India : Sources of Variation in Foreign Exchange Reserves in India during April-September 2020

December 30, 2020

Sources of Variation in Foreign Exchange Reserves in India

during April-September 2020

Earlier today, the Reserve Bank of India released balance of payments (BoP) data for July-September2020on its website (www.rbi.org.in). On the basis of these data, the sources of variation in foreign exchange reserves during April-September 2020 are detailed below.

Sources of Variation in Foreign Exchange Reserves: April-September 2020

During April-September 2020, there was an increase in the foreign exchange reserves, the sources of which are set out in Table 1.

Table 1: Sources of Variation in Foreign Exchange Reserves*

(US$ billion) April- April- Items September September 2020-21 2019-20 I. Current Account Balance 34.7 -22.6 II. Capital Account (net) (a to f) 16.7 41.7 a. Foreign Investment (i+ii) 31.4 28.6 (i) Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) 23.8 21.3 (ii) Portfolio Investment 7.6 7.3 Of which: Foreign Institutional Investment (FII) 8.8 7.2 ADR/GDR 0.0 0.0 b. Banking Capital -8.9 1.6 Of which: NRI Deposits 4.9 5.0 c. Short term credit -2.0 1.3 d. External Assistance 6.0 1.9 e. External Commercial Borrowings -5.7 9.4 f. Other items in capital account -4.1 -1.2 III. Valuation change 15.5 1.7 Total (I+II+III) @ 66.9 20.8

Increase in reserves (+) / Decrease in reserves (-)

*: Based on the old format of BoP which may differ from the new format (BPM6) in the treatment of transfers under the current account and ADRs/ GDRs under portfolio investment. @: Difference, if any, is due to rounding off.

Note: 'Other items in capital account' apart from 'Errors and Omissions' include SDR allocation, leads and lags in exports, funds held abroad, advances received pending issue of shares under FDI and capital receipts not included elsewhere and rupee denominated debt.