Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Reserve Bank of India : Supersession of the Board of Directors - Appointment of Administrator – The Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/17/2020 | 05:44pm GMT

�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

November 17, 2020

Supersession of the Board of Directors - Appointment of Administrator -

The Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd.

In exercise of the powers conferred under Sub-section (1) of Section 36 A C A of the Banking Regulation Act 1949, the Reserve Bank has, in consultation with Central Government, superseded the Board of Directorsof The Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd. for a period of 30 days owing to serious deterioration in the financial position of the bank. This has been done to protect the depositors' interest. Shri T. N. Manoharan, former Non Executive Chairman of Canara Bank has been appointed as the Administratorunder Sub-section (2) of Section 36 A C A of the Act.

Press Release: 2020-2021/646

(Yogesh Dayal)

Chief General Manager

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 17 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2020 17:44:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:56pWalmart forecasts promising holiday season as online sales soar
RE
12:55pU.S. household debt rises above pre-pandemic levels due to mortgages
RE
12:52pBritain and U.S. sign aviation deal for post-Brexit flights
RE
12:44pUN approves extra steps to curb shipping emissions
RE
12:44pRESERVE BANK OF INDIA : Supersession of the Board of Directors - Appointment of Administrator – The Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd
PU
12:40pTHE NEXT CLIFF : Millions of jobless Americans risk losing aid
RE
12:38pUAE energy minister urges full compliance before any revised OPEC+ deal
RE
12:38pOil dips on pandemic lockdown worries even though OPEC+ may tighten supply
RE
12:37pBank of England's Ramsden sees possible plus for economy from vaccine news
RE
12:36pBoE's Ramsden sees possible plus for economy from vaccine news
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : WE CAN STOP COVID-19: Moderna vaccine success gives world more hope
2Buffett's Berkshire bets on Big Pharma, invests in four drugmakers
3Pfizer to start pilot delivery program for its COVID-19 vaccine in four U.S. states
4HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Key witness in Huawei CFO's arrest declines to testify in Canada court
5Bitcoin breaks $17,000 as 2020 rally powers on

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group