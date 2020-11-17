Reserve Bank of India : Supersession of the Board of Directors - Appointment of Administrator – The Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd

�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE
November 17, 2020
Supersession of the Board of Directors - Appointment of Administrator -
The Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd.
In exercise of the powers conferred under Sub-section (1) of Section 36 A C A of the Banking Regulation Act 1949, the Reserve Bank has, in consultation with Central Government, superseded the Board of Directorsof The Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd. for a period of 30 days owing to serious deterioration in the financial position of the bank. This has been done to protect the depositors' interest. Shri T. N. Manoharan, former Non Executive Chairman of Canara Bank has been appointed as the Administratorunder Sub-section (2) of Section 36 A C A of the Act.
Press Release: 2020-2021/646
(Yogesh Dayal)
Chief General Manager
