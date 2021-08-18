Log in
News: Latest News
Reserve Bank of India : Underwriting Auction for sale of Government Securities for ₹26,000 cr on August 20, 2021

08/18/2021 | 04:14am EDT
�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़वर्ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

0वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

August 18, 2021

Underwriting Auction for sale of Government Securities for ₹26,000 cr

on August 20, 2021

The Government of India has announced the sale (re-issue) of Government Stock detailed below through auctions to be held on August 20, 2021.

As per the extant scheme of underwriting notified on November 14, 2007, the amounts of Minimum Underwriting Commitment (MUC) and the minimum bidding commitment under Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) for the underwriting auction, applicable to each Primary Dealer (PD), are as under:

(₹ crore)

Minimum

Minimum bidding

Notified

Underwriting

Security

commitment per PD

Amount

Commitment (MUC)

under ACU auction

amount per PD

4.26% GS 2023

3,000

72

72

6.10% GS 2031

14,000

334

334

6.76% GS 2061

9,000

215

215

The underwriting auction will be conducted through multiple price-based method on August 20, 2021 (Friday). PDs may submit their bids for ACU auction electronically through Core Banking Solution (E- Kuber) System between 09:00 A.M. and 09:30 A.M. on the date of underwriting auction.

The underwriting commission will be credited to the current account of the respective PDs with RBI on the date of issue of securities.

Press Release: 2021-2022/710

Ajit Prasad

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 08:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
