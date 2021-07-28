�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE
भारतीय �रज़वर्ब�क
संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001
RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi
Website : www.rbi.org.in
Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001
ई-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in
फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502
July 28, 2021
Reserve Bank of India announces Digital Payments Index (RBI-DPI)
for March 2021
The Reserve Bank had earlier announcedconstruction of a composite Reserve Bank of India - Digital Payments Index (RBI-DPI) with March 2018 as base to capture the extent of digitisation of payments across the country. The index for March 2021 stands at 270.59 as against 207.84 for March 2020, announced while launching the index on January 1, 2021.
The RBI-DPI index has demonstrated significant growth in the index representing the rapid adoption and deepening of digital payments across the country in recent years. The index series since its inception is as under:
|
Period
|
RBI- DPI Index
|
March 2018 (Base)
|
100
|
March 2019
|
153.47
|
September 2019
|
173.49
|
March 2020
|
207.84
|
September 2020
|
217.74
|
March 2021
|
270.59
|
