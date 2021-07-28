�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

Reserve Bank of India announces Digital Payments Index (RBI-DPI)

for March 2021

The Reserve Bank had earlier announcedconstruction of a composite Reserve Bank of India - Digital Payments Index (RBI-DPI) with March 2018 as base to capture the extent of digitisation of payments across the country. The index for March 2021 stands at 270.59 as against 207.84 for March 2020, announced while launching the index on January 1, 2021.

The RBI-DPI index has demonstrated significant growth in the index representing the rapid adoption and deepening of digital payments across the country in recent years. The index series since its inception is as under:

Period RBI- DPI Index March 2018 (Base) 100 March 2019 153.47 September 2019 173.49 March 2020 207.84 September 2020 217.74 March 2021 270.59