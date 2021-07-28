Log in
Reserve Bank of India announces Digital Payments Index (RBI-DPI) for March 2021

07/28/2021 | 06:34am EDT
�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़वर्ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

0वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

July 28, 2021

Reserve Bank of India announces Digital Payments Index (RBI-DPI)

for March 2021

The Reserve Bank had earlier announcedconstruction of a composite Reserve Bank of India - Digital Payments Index (RBI-DPI) with March 2018 as base to capture the extent of digitisation of payments across the country. The index for March 2021 stands at 270.59 as against 207.84 for March 2020, announced while launching the index on January 1, 2021.

The RBI-DPI index has demonstrated significant growth in the index representing the rapid adoption and deepening of digital payments across the country in recent years. The index series since its inception is as under:

Period

RBI- DPI Index

March 2018 (Base)

100

March 2019

153.47

September 2019

173.49

March 2020

207.84

September 2020

217.74

March 2021

270.59

Press Release: 2021-2022/597

(Yogesh Dayal)

Chief General Manager

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 10:33:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
