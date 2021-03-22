Log in
Reserve Bank of India imposes monetary penalty on Fedbank Financial Services Limited

03/22/2021 | 08:42am EDT
�स �काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व� ब�क

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

सचं ार िवभाग, क� �ीय कायालय, एस.बी.एस.माग, मुंबई-400001

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website :www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

March 22, 2021

0वेबसाइट : www.rbi.org.in/hindi

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

Reserve Bank of India imposes monetary penalty on

Fedbank Financial Services Limited

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has, by an order dated March 22, 2021, imposed a monetary penalty of ₹15 lakh (Rupees Fifteen lakh only) on Fedbank Financial Services Limited, Mumbai (the company) for non-compliance with certain provisions of the directions issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) contained in "Monitoring of Frauds in NBFCs (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016". This penalty has been imposed in exercise of powers vested in RBI under the provisions of clause (b) of sub-section (1) of section 58 G read with clause (aa) of sub-section (5) of section 58 B of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (the Act).

This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the company with its customers.

Background

The statutory inspection of the company with reference to its financial position as on March 31, 2019, revealed, inter alia, non-compliance with the aforesaid directions issued by RBI. In furtherance to the same, a notice was issued to the company advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed for failure to comply with the directions issued by RBI. After considering the company's reply to the notice and oral submissions made during the personal hearing RBI came to the conclusion that the charge of non-compliance with aforesaid RBI directions was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty.

(Yogesh Dayal)Press Release: 2020-2021/1280

Chief General Manager

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 12:42:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
