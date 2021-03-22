�से �काशनी PRESS RELEASE
Reserve Bank of India imposes monetary penalty on
Fedbank Financial Services Limited
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has, by an order dated March 22, 2021, imposed a monetary penalty of ₹15 lakh (Rupees Fifteen lakh only) on Fedbank Financial Services Limited, Mumbai (the company) for non-compliance with certain provisions of the directions issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) contained in "Monitoring of Frauds in NBFCs (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016". This penalty has been imposed in exercise of powers vested in RBI under the provisions of clause (b) of sub-section (1) of section 58 G read with clause (aa) of sub-section (5) of section 58 B of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (the Act).
This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the company with its customers.
Background
The statutory inspection of the company with reference to its financial position as on March 31, 2019, revealed, inter alia, non-compliance with the aforesaid directions issued by RBI. In furtherance to the same, a notice was issued to the company advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed for failure to comply with the directions issued by RBI. After considering the company's reply to the notice and oral submissions made during the personal hearing RBI came to the conclusion that the charge of non-compliance with aforesaid RBI directions was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty.
