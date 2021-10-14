Log in
Reserve Bank of India imposes monetary penalty on KNS Bank, The Kurla Nagarik Sahakari Bank Ltd., Mumbai

10/14/2021 | 08:22am EDT
�ेस �काशनीPRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

0वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, फोटर्, मुंबई-400001

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Fort, Mumbai-400001

-मेल/email : helpdoc@rbi.org.in

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

October 14, 2021

Reserve Bank of India imposes monetary penalty on KNS Bank, The Kurla

Nagarik Sahakari Bank Ltd., Mumbai

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed, by an order dated October 14, 2021, a monetary penalty of ₹1 lakh (Rupees One lakh only) on KNS Bank, The Kurla Nagarik Sahakari Bank Ltd., Mumbai (the bank) for contravention of Section 26-A read with section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (the Act), the Depositor Education and Awareness Fund Scheme, 2014 (the Scheme) framed under section 26 A of the Act. This penalty has been imposed in exercise of powers vested in RBI under the provisions of Section 47 A (1) (c) read with Section 46 (4) (i) and Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (the Act), taking into account the failure of the bank to adhere to the aforesaid directions issued by RBI.

This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers.

Background

The inspection report of the bank based on its financial position as on March 31, 2020, revealed, inter alia, that the bank had not transferred balances, in certain accounts which were unclaimed for more than ten years to Depositor Education and Awareness Fund. Based on the same, a Notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed for non-compliance with and contravention of the provisions of the Act and the directions issued under the Act, as stated therein.

After considering the bank's written reply to the Notice and oral submissions made during the personal hearing and subsequent additional submissions, RBI came to the conclusion that the aforesaid charge of non-compliance with RBI directions was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty.

Press Release: 2021-2022/1047

(Yogesh Dayal)

Chief General Manager

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 12:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
