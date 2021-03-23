Log in
Reserve Bank of India imposes monetary penalty on Nagpur Mahanagarpalika Karmachari Sahakari Bank Ltd., Nagpur

03/23/2021 | 06:11am EDT
�स �काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व� ब�क

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

सचं ार िवभाग, क� �ीय कायालय, एस.बी.एस.माग, मुंबई-400001

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website :www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

March 23, 2021

0वेबसाइट : www.rbi.org.in/hindi

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

Reserve Bank of India imposes monetary penalty on Nagpur Mahanagarpalika

Karmachari Sahakari Bank Ltd., Nagpur

The Reserve Bank of India (RBl) has imposed, by an order dated March 23, 2021, a monetary penalty of 1.00 lakh (Rupees One Lakh only) on Nagpur Mahanagarpalika Karmachari Sahakari Bank Ltd., Nagpur (the bank) for contravention of/ non-compliance with the directions issued by RBI on "Exposure Norms and Statutory/Other Restrictions - UCBs". This penalty has been imposed in exercise of powers vested in RBI under the provisions of Section 47A(1)(c) read with Section 46(4)(i) and Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, taking into account the failure of the bank to adhere to the aforesaid directions issued by RBI.

This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers.

Background

The inspection report of the bank based on its financial position as on March 31, 2019, revealed, inter alia, contravention of/ non-compliance with the directions issued by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on "Exposure Norms and Statutory/Other Restrictions -UCBs". Based on the same, a Notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed for non-compliance with the directions.

After considering the bank's replies, RBI came to the conclusion that the aforesaid charge of non-compliance with RBI directions was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty.

(Yogesh Dayal)Press Release: 2020-2021/1286

Chief General Manager

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 23 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2021 10:10:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
