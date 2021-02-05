Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Reserve Bank of India imposes monetary penalty on The Gondia District Central Co-operative Bank Limited, Gondia

02/05/2021 | 06:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़वर्ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

February 05, 2021

Reserve Bank of India imposes monetary penalty on The Gondia District

Central Co-operative Bank Limited, Gondia

The Reserve Bank of India (RBl) has, by an order dated February 05, 2021, imposed a monetary penalty of ₹1.00 lakh (Rupees one lakh only) on The Gondia District Central Co-operative Bank Limited, Gondia (the bank) for non-compliance with certain directions issued by RBI contained in the "Master Direction - Know Your Customer (KYC) Direction, 2016".

The penalty has been imposed on the bank in exercise of powers vested in RBI under the provisions of Section 47 A (1) (c) read with Section 46 (4) (i) and Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, for not having in place a robust system for generating alerts and reporting of suspicious transactions to FIU-Ind, as revealed during the statutory inspection of the bank with reference to its financial position as on March 31, 2018.

A notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed on it for such non-compliance with the directions. After considering the bank's reply to the notice, RBI concluded that the charge of non- compliance with aforesaid RBI directions was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty.

This action is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers.

Press Release: 2020-2021/1054

(Yogesh Dayal)

Chief General Manager

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 11:47:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:55aASML : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
12:55aGORMAN-RUPP : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
12:55aTALANX AG : Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
12:55aArchrock Announces Timing for Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
GL
12:54aCHAMATH PALIHAPITIYA : Palihapitiya-backed Clover Health discloses SEC probe, rebuts short-seller allegations
RE
12:54aPROJPRZEM MAKRUM S A : Investor's newsletter – January 2021
PU
12:54aSMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG : Jefferies reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
12:53aVEDANTA : Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 – Lanjigarh Refinery Expansion
PU
12:52aROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Credit Suisse remains Neutral
MD
12:51aSHELL A : Credit Suisse remains its Buy rating
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1KOSS CORPORATION : GameStop, 'Reddit rally' stocks slide more, Yellen vows scrutiny
2WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. : One of the few top U.S. Black CEOs, Merck's Ken Frazier to retire
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : backed Kuaishou more than doubles in Hong Kong debut after $5.4 billion I..
4SALESFORCE.COM, INC. : SALESFORCE COM : Vaccines Are Here but Uncertainty Remains — What Business Leader..
5BAYER AG : BAYER : announces agreement with plaintiffs' counsel on class plan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ