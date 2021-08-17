Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Reserve Bank of India introduces the Financial Inclusion Index

08/17/2021 | 04:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

0वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

August 17, 2021

Reserve Bank of India introduces the Financial Inclusion Index

As announced in the Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policiesin the first Bi-monthlyMonetary Policy Statement for 2021-2022dated April 07, 2021, the Reserve Bank of India has constructed a composite Financial Inclusion Index (FI- Index) to capture the extent of financial inclusion across the country.

The FI-Index has been conceptualised as a comprehensive index incorporating details of banking, investments, insurance, postal as well as the pension sector in consultation with Government and respective sectoral regulators. The index captures information on various aspects of financial inclusion in a single value ranging between 0 and 100, where 0 represents complete financial exclusion and 100 indicates full financial inclusion. The FI-Index comprises of three broad parameters (weights indicated in brackets) viz., Access (35%), Usage (45%), and Quality (20%) with each of these consisting of various dimensions, which are computed based on a number of indicators.

The Index is responsive to ease of access, availability and usage of services, and quality of services, comprising in all 97 indicators. A unique feature of the Index is the Quality parameter which captures the quality aspect of financial inclusion as reflected by financial literacy, consumer protection, and inequalities and deficiencies in services.

The FI-Index has been constructed without any 'base year' and as such it reflects cumulative efforts of all stakeholders over the years towards financial inclusion. The annual FI-Index for the period ending March 2021 is 53.9 as against 43.4 for the period ending March 2017. The FI-Index will be published annually in July every year.

Press Release: 2021-2022/703

(Yogesh Dayal)

Chief General Manager

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 08:12:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:26aEAM SOLAR ASA :  Q2 and first half year 2021 Financial Report Presentation on 17 August 2021
AQ
04:26aRiverstone Energy Buys Interest in Samsung Ventures Battery Portfolio
DJ
04:25aAirbus Delivers Helicopters to German Emergency Services Operator
DJ
04:24aSouth African rand weaker on global risk aversion
RE
04:23aKiwi plunges after new virus case prompts lockdown; U.S. dollar up
RE
04:23aDENTSPLY SIRONA : Erania Brackett appointed Chief Marketing Officer of Dentsply Sirona
PU
04:23aLEADING WITH AI : Innovating for industrial AI and industrial analytics
PU
04:23aHIMAX TECHNOLOGIES : to Attend Jefferies 2021 Virtual Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit on August 31 – September 1, 2021 (PDF)
PU
04:23aFERROVIAL S A : The City of Seven Flags and a Brief Republic on the Rio Grande
PU
04:23aMETSO OUTOTEC OYJ : Composition of Metso Outotec's Shareholders' Nomination Board
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DECENTRALISED FINANCE: Latest front in crypto's hacking problem
2China steps up tech scrutiny with rules over unfair competition, critical data
3Tencent Music takes copyright rules in stride, earnings beat estimates
4JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. : Takeaway.com posts operating loss of $224 mln, sees improvement in second half
5WEIBO CORPORATION : WEIBO : Beijing owns stakes in ByteDance, Weibo domestic entities, records show

HOT NEWS