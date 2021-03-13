Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Reserve Bank of India : Directions under Section 35 A read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (AACS)– Dr. Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar Urban Co-operative Bank Ltd. Nilanga, District Latur, Maharashtra – Extension of Period

03/13/2021 | 04:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

�स �काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व बक�

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

सचं ार िवभाग, क� �ीय कायालय, एस.बी.एस.माग, मुंबई-400001

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website :www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

March 13, 2021

0वेबसाइट : www.rbi.org.in/hindi

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

Directions under Section 35 A read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (AACS)- Dr. Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar Urban Co-operative Bank Ltd.

Nilanga, District Latur, Maharashtra - Extension of Period

Reserve Bank of India, in the public interest, had issued directions to Dr. Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar Urban Co-operative Bank Ltd. Nilanga, District Latur, Maharashtra in exercise of powers vested in it under sub-section (1) of Section 35 A read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (AACS) from the close of business on February 16, 2019. These directions were modified from time to time, the validity of which was last extended upto March 14, 2021. These directions shall continue to apply to the bank for a further period of three months from March 15, 2021 to June 14, 2021, subject to review. The Directions stipulate certain restrictions and / or ceiling on withdrawal / acceptance of deposits. A copy of Directions is displayed at the bank's premises for interested members of public to peruse. Reserve Bank of India may consider modifications of the Directions depending upon the circumstances. The issue of Directions should not per se be construed as cancellation of banking license by the Reserve Bank of India. The bank will continue to undertake banking business with restrictions till its financial position improves.

(Yogesh Dayal)Press Release: 2020-2021/1240

Chief General Manager

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 13 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2021 09:42:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:14aJapan's teamLab melds museum and sauna in fresh digital art experience
RE
04:59aIrish foreign minister says UK guilty of 'perverse nationalism' over U.S. trade
RE
04:43aRESERVE BANK OF INDIA  : Directions under Section 35 A read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (AACS)– Dr. Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar Urban Co-operative Bank Ltd. Nilanga, District Latur, Maharashtra – Extension of Period
PU
04:36aCourt releases 3 Hong Kong activists on bail in case involving 47
RE
03:18aNigeria says no increase in pump prices after regulator sparks confusion
RE
03:10aIrish foreign minister says UK guilty of 'perverse nationalism'
RE
03:10aIrish foreign minister coveney says uk showing "perverse nationalism" over u.s. trade deal - the times
RE
03:10aAfrican economies likely to rebound 3.4% this year, AfDB says
RE
01:45aRESERVE BANK OF INDIA  : Scheduled Banks' Statement of Position in India as on Friday, February 26, 2021
PU
01:04aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE  : China releases reports on budgets, national economic, social development plans
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. : WALL STREET WEEKAHEAD: Energy shares look for next spark as investors eye recoverin..
2SINOLINK SECURITIES CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: China's JD.com in talks to buy stake worth $1.5 billion in brokerag..
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : U.S. government to respond to SolarWinds hackers in weeks - senior officia..
4ZTE CORPORATION : Five Chinese companies pose threat to U.S. national security - FCC
5GEOPARK LIMITED : GEOPARK : Fourth Quarter 2020 Call Transcript

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ