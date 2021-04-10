Log in
Reserve Bank of India : Directions under Section 35A read with Section 56 of Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (AACS) – Kolikata Mahila Co-operative Bank Limited, 8D Krishna Laha Lane, Kolkata, West Bengal– Withdrawal of Directions

04/10/2021 | 12:47am EDT
�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

0वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

April 10, 2021

Directions under Section 35A read with Section 56 of Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (AACS) - Kolikata Mahila Co-operative Bank Limited, 8D Krishna Laha Lane, Kolkata - 700012, West Bengal- Withdrawal of Directions

Reserve Bank of India, in public interest, had issued Directions under SubSection (1) of Section 35A read with section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (AACS) to Kolikata Mahila Co-operative Bank Limited, Kolkata, West Bengal vide Directive DCBS.CO.BSD-III/D-17/12.29.054/2018-19 dated June 27, 2019. Directions imposed were extended and modified from time to time, last being up to April 09, 2021 vide Directive DOR.CO.AID.No.D-50/12.29.054/2020-21 dated January 07, 2021.

Reserve Bank, on being satisfied that in the public interest it is necessary to do so, in exercise of the powers vested in it under sub-section (2) of section 35A read with section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (AACS), hereby withdraws with effect from April 10, 2021, the said Directions so issued to Kolikata Mahila Cooperative Bank Limited, Kolkata, West Bengal.

Press Release: 2021-2022/38

(Yogesh Dayal)

Chief General Manager

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 10 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2021 04:46:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
