Reserve Bank of India : Directions under Section 35A read with Section 56 of Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (AACS) – Kolikata Mahila Co-operative Bank Limited, 8D Krishna Laha Lane, Kolkata, West Bengal– Withdrawal of Directions

April 10, 2021
Directions under Section 35A read with Section 56 of Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (AACS) - Kolikata Mahila Co-operative Bank Limited, 8D Krishna Laha Lane, Kolkata - 700012, West Bengal- Withdrawal of Directions
Reserve Bank of India, in public interest, had issued Directions under SubSection (1) of Section 35A read with section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (AACS) to Kolikata Mahila Co-operative Bank Limited, Kolkata, West Bengal vide Directive DCBS.CO.BSD-III/D-17/12.29.054/2018-19 dated June 27, 2019. Directions imposed were extended and modified from time to time, last being up to April 09, 2021 vide Directive DOR.CO.AID.No.D-50/12.29.054/2020-21 dated January 07, 2021.
Reserve Bank, on being satisfied that in the public interest it is necessary to do so, in exercise of the powers vested in it under sub-section (2) of section 35A read with section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (AACS), hereby withdraws with effect from April 10, 2021, the said Directions so issued to Kolikata Mahila Cooperative Bank Limited, Kolkata, West Bengal.
