Reserve Bank of India : Directions under Section 35A read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 – Millath Co-operative Bank Limited, Davangere, Karnataka – Extension of period
May 08, 2021
Directions under Section 35A read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation
Act, 1949 - Millath Co-operative Bank Limited, Davangere, Karnataka -
Extension of period
The Reserve Bank of India issued All Inclusive Directions to Millath Co-operative Bank Limited, Davangere, Karnataka under Section 35A read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 vide Directive DCBS.CO.BSD III.D-12 /12.23.096/2018-19 dated April 26, 2019, as modified from time to time, which were last extended up to May 7, 2021 vide Directive DOR.CO.RTG.MON.D- 57/12.23.096/2020-21 dated February 05, 2021.
The Reserve Bank of India is satisfied that in the public interest, it is necessary to extend the period of operation of the Directive DCBS.CO.BSD III.D-12 /12.23.096/2018-19 dated April 26, 2019 issued to Millath Co-operative Bank Limited, Davangere, Karnataka, and as modified from time to time, last being vide Directive DOR.CO.RTG.MON.D57/12.23.096/2020-21 dated February 05, 2021. Accordingly, the Reserve Bank of India, in exercise of powers vested in it under sub-section (1) of Section 35A read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, hereby directs that the Directive DCBS.CO.BSD III.D-12 /12.23.096/2018-19 dated April 26, 2019, issued to Millath Co-operative Bank Limited, Davangere, Karnataka, as modified from time to time, the validity of which was last extended up to May 7, 2021 vide Directive DOR.CO.RTG.MON.D-57/12.23.096/2020- 21 dated February 05, 2021, shall continue to apply to the bank for a further period of three months from May 8, 2021 to August 7, 2021, subject to review.
Other terms and conditions of the Directives under reference shall remain unchanged.
