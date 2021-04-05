Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Reserve Bank of India : Money Market Operations as on April 03, 2021

04/05/2021 | 03:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

April 05, 2021

Money Market Operations as on April 03, 2021

(Amount in Rupees Crore, Rate in Per cent)

MONEY MARKETS@

Volume

Weighted

Range

(One Leg)

Average Rate

A.

Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV)

40,667.35

3.64

2.60-4.05

I. Call Money

3,960.50

3.15

2.60-3.35

II. Triparty Repo

36,706.85

3.70

3.30-4.05

III. Market Repo

0.00

-

IV. Repo in Corporate Bond

0.00

-

B.

Term Segment

I. Notice Money**

277.00

3.20

2.65-3.35

II. Term Money@@

0.00

-

-

III. Triparty Repo

0.00

-

-

IV. Market Repo

0.00

-

-

V. Repo in Corporate Bond

0.00

-

-

RBI OPERATIONS@

Auction Date

Tenor

Maturity

Amount

Current

(Days)

Date

Rate/Cut

off Rate

C.

Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF)

I

Today's Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Repo

(ii) Reverse Repo

Sat, 03/04/2021

2

Mon, 05/04/2021

83,315.00

3.35

2. Variable Rate&

(I) Main Operation

(a) Reverse Repo

(II) Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

(b) Reverse Repo

-

-

-

-

-

3. MSF

Sat, 03/04/2021

2

Mon, 05/04/2021

468.00

4.25

4. Long-Term Repo Operations

-

-

-

5. Targeted Long Term Repo

-

-

-

-

-

Operations

6. Targeted Long Term Repo

-

-

-

-

-

Operations 2.0

7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations

-82,847.00

[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

2

II

Outstanding Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Repo

(ii) Reverse Repo

Fri, 02/04/2021

3

Mon, 05/04/2021

32,480.00

3.35

Thu, 01/04/2021

4

Mon, 05/04/2021

246,294.00

3.35

Wed, 31/03/2021

5

Mon, 05/04/2021

324,456.00

3.35

2. Variable Rate&

(I) Main Operation

(a) Reverse Repo

(II) Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

Fri, 26/03/2021

11

Tue, 06/04/2021

500.00

4.02

(b) Reverse Repo

3. MSF

Fri, 02/04/2021

3

Mon, 05/04/2021

920.00

4.25

Thu, 01/04/2021

4

Mon, 05/04/2021

8.00

4.25

Wed, 31/03/2021

5

Mon, 05/04/2021

11.00

4.25

4. Long-Term Repo Operations#

Mon, 17/02/2020

1095

Thu, 16/02/2023

499.00

5.15

Mon, 02/03/2020

1094

Wed, 01/03/2023

253.00

5.15

Mon, 09/03/2020

1093

Tue, 07/03/2023

484.00

5.15

Wed, 18/03/2020

1094

Fri, 17/03/2023

294.00

5.15

5. Targeted Long Term Repo

Fri, 27/03/2020

1092

Fri, 24/03/2023

12,236.00

4.40

Operations^

Fri, 03/04/2020

1095

Mon, 03/04/2023

16,925.00

4.40

Thu, 09/04/2020

1093

Fri, 07/04/2023

18,042.00

4.40

Fri, 17/04/2020

1091

Thu, 13/04/2023

20,399.00

4.40

6. Targeted Long Term Repo

Thu, 23/04/2020

1093

Fri, 21/04/2023

7,950.00

4.40

Operations 2.0^

7. On Tap Targeted Long Term

Mon, 22/03/2021

1095

Thu, 21/03/2024

5,000.00

4.00

Repo Operations

D.

Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF)

31,319.46

Availed from RBI$

E.

Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations

-488,389.54

[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

F.

Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's

-571,236.54

operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

RESERVE POSITION@

G.

Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks

(i) Cash balances with RBI as on

April 03, 2021

517,534.65

April 02, 2021

558,014.41

(ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending

April 09, 2021

531,247.00

H.

Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on ¥

April 01, 2021

500.00

I.

Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on

March 12, 2021

839,252.00

  • Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL). - Not Applicable / No Transaction.

** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor. $ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI.

& As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900dated February 06, 2020. * Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-ReverseRepo.

Press Release: 2021-2022/06

Rupambara

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 05 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2021 07:27:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:49aIndonesia's fire-hit Balongan refinery may return to normal this week -Pertamina
RE
04:42aIndian oil corp buys norwegian johan sverdrup crude for the first time as it diversifies oil imports -sources
RE
04:42aIoc to receive 2 million barrels of johan sverdrup crude each in may, june -source
RE
04:37aGlobal money market funds obtain highest inflows in 14 weeks - Lipper
RE
04:34aIndia power demand falls for first time in 35 years
RE
04:27aGlobal money market funds obtain highest inflows in 14 weeks - Lipper
RE
04:26aSAUDI ARABIAN OIL  : Oil slips to $64 as rising OPEC+, Iranian output weighs
RE
04:23aSubaru to temporarily shut its plant due to chip shortage
RE
04:21aEXCLUSIVE : South Korea steel giant POSCO weighs how to exit Myanmar military-backed venture - sources
RE
04:06aTaiwan rescuers work to bring out last body from wrecked train
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1South Korea's LG becomes first major smartphone brand to withdraw from market
2SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC : Stocks gain after bumper U.S. jobs data, bonds smell Fed trouble
3TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD. : ACCELERATION OF THE DEVELOPMENT OF KASHIMA PORT OFFSHORE WIND PROJECT[PDF : 694KB]
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : first-quarter profit likely surged 45% on bumper smartph..
5SOLVAY SA : SOLVAY : announces global price for its Silica products

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ