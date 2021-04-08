Log in
Reserve Bank of India : Money Market Operations as on April 08, 2021

04/08/2021
�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

0वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

April 09, 2021

Money Market Operations as on April 08, 2021

(Amount in Rupees Crore, Rate in Per cent)

MONEY MARKETS@

Volume

Weighted

Range

(One Leg)

Average Rate

A.

Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV)

435,290.26

2.83

0.01-5.30

I. Call Money

9,835.24

3.13

1.90-3.50

II. Triparty Repo

306,726.55

2.78

0.50-3.13

III. Market Repo

118,183.47

2.95

0.01-3.25

IV. Repo in Corporate Bond

545.00

3.74

3.30-5.30

B.

Term Segment

I. Notice Money**

149.44

3.11

2.65-3.50

II. Term Money@@

151.00

-

3.20-3.42

III. Triparty Repo

0.00

-

-

IV. Market Repo

100.00

3.17

3.17-3.17

V. Repo in Corporate Bond

0.00

-

-

RBI OPERATIONS@

Auction

Tenor

Maturity

Amount

Current

Date

(Days)

Date

Rate/Cut

off Rate

C.

Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF)

& Marginal Standing Facility (MSF)

I

Today's Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Repo

(ii) Reverse Repo

Thu, 08/04/2021

1

Fri, 09/04/2021

692,763.00

3.35

2. Variable Rate&

(I) Main Operation

(a) Reverse Repo

(II) Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

(b) Reverse Repo

-

-

-

-

-

3. MSF

Thu, 08/04/2021

1

Fri, 09/04/2021

137.00

4.25

4. Long-Term Repo Operations

-

-

-

5. Targeted Long Term Repo

-

-

-

-

-

Operations

6. Targeted Long Term Repo

-

-

-

-

-

Operations 2.0

7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations

-692,626.00

[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

II

Outstanding

Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Repo

2

(ii) Reverse Repo

2. Variable Rate&

(I) Main Operation

(a) Reverse Repo

(II) Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

(b) Reverse Repo

3. MSF

4. Long-Term Repo Operations#

Mon, 17/02/2020

1095

Thu, 16/02/2023

499.00

5.15

Mon, 02/03/2020

1094

Wed, 01/03/2023

253.00

5.15

Mon, 09/03/2020

1093

Tue, 07/03/2023

484.00

5.15

Wed, 18/03/2020

1094

Fri, 17/03/2023

294.00

5.15

5. Targeted Long Term Repo

Fri, 27/03/2020

1092

Fri, 24/03/2023

12,236.00

4.40

Operations^

Fri, 03/04/2020

1095

Mon, 03/04/2023

16,925.00

4.40

Thu, 09/04/2020

1093

Fri, 07/04/2023

18,042.00

4.40

Fri, 17/04/2020

1091

Thu, 13/04/2023

20,399.00

4.40

6. Targeted Long Term Repo

Thu, 23/04/2020

1093

Fri, 21/04/2023

7,950.00

4.40

Operations 2.0^

7. On Tap Targeted Long Term

Mon, 22/03/2021

1095

Thu, 21/03/2024

5,000.00

4.00

Repo Operations

D.

Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF)

31,122.06

Availed from RBI$

E.

Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations

113,204.06

[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

F.

Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's

-579,421.94

operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

RESERVE POSITION@

G.

Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks

(i) Cash balances with RBI as on

April 08, 2021

506,692.14

(ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending

April 09, 2021

531,247.00

H.

Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on ¥

April 08,

2021

0.00

I.

Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on

March 12,

2021

839,252.00

  • Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL). - Not Applicable / No Transaction.

** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor. $ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI.

& As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900dated February 06, 2020. * Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-ReverseRepo.

Press Release: 2021-2022/31

Rupambara

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 03:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
