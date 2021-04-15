Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Reserve Bank of India : Money Market Operations as on April 15, 2021

04/15/2021 | 11:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़वर्ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

0वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

April 16, 2021

Money Market Operations as on April 15, 2021

(Amount in Rupees Crore, Rate in Per cent)

MONEY MARKETS@

Volume

Weighted

Range

(One Leg)

Average Rate

A.

Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV)

4,59,959.72

3.17

0.01-3.50

I. Call Money

10,174.21

3.20

1.90-3.50

II. Triparty Repo

3,42,321.15

3.22

3.05-3.26

III. Market Repo

1,04,733.36

3.02

0.01-3.45

IV. Repo in Corporate Bond

2,731.00

3.38

3.35-3.40

B.

Term Segment

I. Notice Money**

294.40

3.24

2.70-3.45

II. Term Money@@

277.50

-

3.10-3.45

III. Triparty Repo

200.00

3.25

3.25-3.25

IV. Market Repo

400.00

0.01

0.01-0.01

V. Repo in Corporate Bond

0.00

-

-

RBI OPERATIONS@

Auction

Tenor

Maturity

Amount

Current

Date

(Days)

Date

Rate/Cut

off Rate

C.

Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF)

& Marginal Standing

Facility (MSF)

I

Today's Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Repo

(ii) Reverse Repo

Thu, 15/04/2021

1

Fri, 16/04/2021

4,99,304.00

3.35

2. Variable Rate&

(I) Main Operation

(a) Reverse Repo

(II) Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

(b) Reverse Repo

-

-

-

-

-

3. MSF

Thu, 15/04/2021

1

Fri, 16/04/2021

108.00

4.25

4. Long-Term Repo Operations

-

-

-

5. Targeted Long Term Repo

-

-

-

-

-

Operations

6. Targeted Long Term Repo

-

-

-

-

-

Operations 2.0

7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations

-4,99,196.00

[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

II

Outstanding

Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Repo

2

(ii) Reverse Repo

2. Variable Rate&

(I) Main Operation

(a) Reverse Repo

Fri, 09/04/2021

14

Fri, 23/04/2021

2,00,017.00

3.48

(II) Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

(b) Reverse Repo

3. MSF

4. Long-Term Repo Operations#

Mon, 17/02/2020

1095

Thu, 16/02/2023

499.00

5.15

Mon, 02/03/2020

1094

Wed, 01/03/2023

253.00

5.15

Mon, 09/03/2020

1093

Tue, 07/03/2023

484.00

5.15

Wed, 18/03/2020

1094

Fri, 17/03/2023

294.00

5.15

5. Targeted Long Term Repo

Fri, 27/03/2020

1092

Fri, 24/03/2023

12,236.00

4.40

Operations^

Fri, 03/04/2020

1095

Mon, 03/04/2023

16,925.00

4.40

Thu, 09/04/2020

1093

Fri, 07/04/2023

18,042.00

4.40

Fri, 17/04/2020

1091

Thu, 13/04/2023

20,399.00

4.40

6. Targeted Long Term Repo

Thu, 23/04/2020

1093

Fri, 21/04/2023

7,950.00

4.40

Operations 2.0^

7. On Tap Targeted Long Term

Mon, 22/03/2021

1095

Thu, 21/03/2024

5,000.00

4.00

Repo Operations

D.

Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF)

31,122.06

Availed from RBI$

E.

Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations

-86,812.94

[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

F.

Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's

-5,86,008.94

operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

RESERVE POSITION@

G.

Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks

(i) Cash balances with RBI as on

April 15, 2021

5,10,294.52

(ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending

April 23, 2021

5,37,119.00

H.

Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on ¥

April 15,

2021

0.00

I.

Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on

March 26,

2021

8,08,301.00

  • Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL). - Not Applicable / No Transaction.

** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor. $ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI.

& As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900dated February 06, 2020. * Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-ReverseRepo.

Press Release: 2021-2022/64

Rupambara

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 16 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 03:47:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:43aAUSTRALIAN COMPETITION AND CONSUMER COMMISSION  : ACCC proposes to re-authorise paint levy funding collection and recycling activities
PU
12:35aCENTRAL BANK OF MALAYSIA  : Foreign Exchange Notices
PU
12:33aDollar set for back-to-back weekly losses on Fed's lower-for-longer stance
RE
12:33aMARKETS AND MARKETS  : Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Bopet Films Market worth $13 million by 2026
PU
12:32aIndia reports another record daily rise in COVID-19 infections
RE
12:19aREUTERS POLL : All 23 analysts who give end-year views predict bank indonesia will leave key rate unchanged through 2021
RE
12:19aREUTERS POLL : All 27 analysts expect bank indonesia to keep key interest rate unchanged at 3.50% on tuesday
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS  : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:13aSensex, Nifty rise slightly; Wipro lifts IT stocks
RE
12:10aShanghai stocks firm after upbeat GDP data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Thermo Fisher expands pharma service business with $17.4 billion PPD acquisition
2Investor Einhorn says Palihapitiya, Musk poured 'jet fuel' on GameStop
3COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : COINBASE GLOBAL : ARK buys $110 million Coinbase shares, adding to positions
4PEPSICO, INC. : PEPSICO : bets on vaccine-led reopenings for soda sales boost
5Canada telcos regulator orders big firms to boost competition to lower bills
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ