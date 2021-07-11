|
Reserve Bank of India : Money Market Operations as on July 09, 2021
भारतीय �रज़वर्ब�क
July 12, 2021
|
|
Money Market Operations as on July 09, 2021
(Amount in Rupees Crore, Rate in Per cent)
A.
|
Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV)
|
|
|
3,74,947.73
|
|
|
|
3.20
|
|
0.25-5.30
|
|
I. Call Money
|
|
|
8,743.61
|
|
|
|
3.17
|
|
1.90-3.40
|
|
II. Triparty Repo
|
|
|
2,73,542.55
|
|
|
|
3.19
|
|
3.05-3.29
|
|
III. Market Repo
|
|
|
90,471.27
|
|
|
|
3.23
|
|
0.25-3.50
|
|
IV. Repo in Corporate Bond
|
|
|
2,190.30
|
|
|
|
3.50
|
|
3.40-5.30
|
B.
|
Term Segment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
I. Notice Money**
|
|
|
382.80
|
|
|
|
3.22
|
|
2.75-3.40
|
|
II. Term Money@@
|
|
|
743.90
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
3.15-3.57
|
|
III. Triparty Repo
|
|
|
30.00
|
|
|
|
3.20
|
|
3.20-3.20
|
|
IV. Market Repo
|
|
|
200.00
|
|
|
|
2.50
|
|
2.50-2.50
|
|
V. Repo in Corporate Bond
|
|
|
2,055.00
|
|
|
|
3.84
|
|
3.55-5.10
|
|
Tenor
|
|
Maturity
|
|
|
|
Current
|
RBI OPERATIONS@
|
Auction Date
|
|
|
Amount
|
Rate/Cut
|
(Days)
|
|
|
Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
off Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF)
|
I
|
Today's Operations
|
|
|
1. Fixed Rate
|
|
|
|
|
(i) Repo
|
|
|
|
|
(ii) Reverse Repo
|
Fri, 09/07/2021
|
3
|
Mon, 12/07/2021 4,59,911.00
|
3.35
-
Special Reverse Repo~
-
Special Reverse Repoψ
2. Variable Rate&
-
Main Operation
-
-
Reverse Repo
-
Fine Tuning Operations
-
-
Repo
-
Reverse Repo
3. MSF
|
Fri, 09/07/2021
|
3
|
Mon, 12/07/2021
|
1.00
|
4.25
4. Special Long-Term Repo Operations (SLTRO) for Small Finance Banks (SFBs)£
5. Net liquidity injected from today's operations
|
|
|
|
-4,59,910.00
|
|
II
|
Outstanding Operations
|
|
|
|
1. Fixed Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(i) Repo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(ii) Reverse Repo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(iii) Special Reverse Repo~
|
Fri, 02/07/2021
|
14
|
|
Fri, 16/07/2021
|
1,881.00
|
3.75
|
(iv) Special Reverse Repoψ
|
Fri, 02/07/2021
|
14
|
|
Fri, 16/07/2021
|
61.00
|
3.75
|
2. Variable Rate&
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(I) Main Operation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Reverse Repo
|
Fri, 02/07/2021
|
|
14
|
Fri, 16/07/2021
|
2,00,018.00
|
3.46
|
|
(II) Fine Tuning Operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Repo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(b) Reverse Repo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. MSF
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4. Long-Term Repo Operations#
|
Mon, 17/02/2020
|
|
1095
|
Thu, 16/02/2023
|
499.00
|
5.15
|
|
|
Mon, 02/03/2020
|
|
1094
|
Wed, 01/03/2023
|
253.00
|
5.15
|
|
|
Mon, 09/03/2020
|
|
1093
|
Tue, 07/03/2023
|
484.00
|
5.15
|
|
|
Wed, 18/03/2020
|
|
1094
|
Fri, 17/03/2023
|
294.00
|
5.15
|
|
5. Targeted Long Term Repo
|
Fri, 27/03/2020
|
|
1092
|
Fri, 24/03/2023
|
12,236.00
|
4.40
|
|
Operations^
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fri, 03/04/2020
|
|
1095
|
Mon, 03/04/2023
|
16,925.00
|
4.40
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thu, 09/04/2020
|
|
1093
|
Fri, 07/04/2023
|
18,042.00
|
4.40
|
|
|
Fri, 17/04/2020
|
|
1091
|
Thu, 13/04/2023
|
20,399.00
|
4.40
|
|
6. Targeted Long Term Repo
|
Thu, 23/04/2020
|
|
1093
|
Fri, 21/04/2023
|
7,950.00
|
4.40
|
|
Operations 2.0^
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7. On Tap Targeted Long Term
|
Mon, 22/03/2021
|
|
1095
|
Thu, 21/03/2024
|
5,000.00
|
4.00
|
|
Repo Operations€
|
Mon, 14/06/2021
|
|
1096
|
Fri, 14/06/2024
|
320.00
|
4.00
|
|
|
|
|
8. Special Long-Term Repo
|
Mon, 17/05/2021
|
|
1095
|
Thu, 16/05/2024
|
400.00
|
4.00
|
|
Operations (SLTRO) for Small
|
Tue, 15/06/2021
|
|
1095
|
Fri, 14/06/2024
|
490.00
|
4.00
|
|
Finance Banks (SFBs)£
|
|
|
Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF)
|
|
|
|
|
|
19,187.82
|
|
|
Availed from RBI$
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
E.
|
Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations
|
|
|
|
|
-99,480.18
|
|
|
[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
F.
|
Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's
|
|
|
|
|
-5,59,390.18
|
|
|
operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*
|
|
|
|
|
|
RESERVE POSITION@
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
G.
|
Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(i) Cash balances with RBI as on
|
|
|
|
|
July 09, 2021
|
|
6,21,651.18
|
|
(ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending
|
|
July 16, 2021
|
|
6,19,975.00
|
H.
|
Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on¥
|
July 09, 2021
|
|
0.00
|
I.
|
Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on
|
|
|
June 18, 2021
|
|
9,04,119.00
-
Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL). - Not Applicable / No Transaction.
** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.
@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor. $ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI.
& As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900dated February 06, 2020. * Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-ReverseRepo.
Press Release: 2021-2022/516
Ajit Prasad
|
Director
Disclaimer
Reserve Bank of India published this content on 12 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2021 03:43:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
