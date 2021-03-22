Log in
Reserve Bank of India : Money Market Operations as on March 22, 2021

03/22/2021 | 11:51pm EDT
�स �काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व ब�क

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

संचार िवभाग, क� �ीय कायालय, एस.बी.एस.माग, मंबु ई-400001

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001 फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

0वेबसाइट : www.rbi.org.in/hindi

Website :www.rbi.org.in -मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

March 23, 2021

Money Market Operations as on March 22, 2021

(Amount in Rupees Crore, Rate in Per cent)

MONEY MARKETS@

Volume (One Leg)

Weighted Average Rate

Range

A.

Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV)

4,03,125.05

3.28

0.01-5.30

I. Call Money

16,161.76

3.27

1.90-3.50

II. Triparty Repo

2,91,767.30

3.29

3.01-3.32

III. Market Repo

91,205.99

3.27

0.01-3.45

IV. Repo in Corporate Bond

3,990.00

3.49

3.45-5.30

B.

Term Segment

I. Notice Money**

357.40

3.14

2.50-3.40

II. Term Money@@

318.00

-

3.25-3.85

III. Triparty Repo

156.00

3.30

3.30-3.30

IV. Market Repo

62.30

3.00

3.00-3.00

V. Repo in Corporate Bond

1,440.00

3.74

3.70-5.35

RBI OPERATIONS@

Auction Date

Tenor (Days)

Maturity

Date

Amount

Current Rate/Cut off Rate

C.

Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF)

I

Today's Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Repo

(ii) Reverse Repo

Mon, 22/03/2021

1

Tue, 23/03/2021

3,36,724.00

3.35

2. Variable Rate&

(I) Main Operation

(a) Reverse Repo

(II) Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

(b) Reverse Repo

-

-

-

-

-

3. MSF

Mon, 22/03/2021

1

Tue, 23/03/2021

2,530.00

4.25

4. Long-Term Repo Operations

-

-

-

5. Targeted Long Term Repo

Operations

-

-

-

-

-

6. Targeted Long Term Repo

Operations 2.0

-

-

-

-

-

7. On Tap Targeted Long Term

Repo Operations

Mon, 22/03/2021

1095

Thu, 21/03/2024

5,000

4.00

8. Net liquidity injected from today's operations

[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

-3,29,194.00

2

II

Outstanding Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Repo

(ii) Reverse Repo

2. Variable Rate&

(I) Main Operation

(a) Reverse Repo

Fri, 12/03/2021

14

Fri, 26/03/2021

2,00,007.00

3.51

(II) Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

(b) Reverse Repo

3. MSF

4. Long-Term Repo Operations#

Mon, 17/02/2020

1095

Thu, 16/02/2023

499.00

5.15

Mon, 02/03/2020

1094

Wed, 01/03/2023

253.00

5.15

Mon, 09/03/2020

1093

Tue, 07/03/2023

484.00

5.15

Wed, 18/03/2020

1094

Fri, 17/03/2023

294.00

5.15

5. Targeted Long Term Repo

Operations^

Fri, 27/03/2020

1092

Fri, 24/03/2023

12,236.00

4.40

Fri, 03/04/2020

1095

Mon, 03/04/2023

16,925.00

4.40

Thu, 09/04/2020

1093

Fri, 07/04/2023

18,042.00

4.40

Fri, 17/04/2020

1091

Thu, 13/04/2023

20,399.00

4.40

6. Targeted Long Term Repo

Operations 2.0^

Thu, 23/04/2020

1093

Fri, 21/04/2023

7,950.00

4.40

D.

Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$

32,657.06

E.

Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

-90,267.94

F.

Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

-4,19,461.94

RESERVE POSITION@

G.

Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks

(i) Cash balances with RBI as on

March 22, 2021

4,37,066.54

(ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending

March 26, 2021

4,55,339.00

H.

Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on ¥

March 22, 2021

0.00

I.

Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on

February 26, 2021

8,64,316.00

@ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL).

- Not Applicable / No Transaction.

** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor. $ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI.

& As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900 dated February 06, 2020.

* Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-Reverse Repo.

# As per the Press Release No. 2020-2021/287 dated September 04, 2020.^ As per the Press Release No. 2020-2021/605 dated November 06, 2020.

€ As per the Press Release No. 2020-2021/520 dated October 21, 2020, Press Release No. 2020-2021/763 dated December 11, 2020 and Press Release No. 2020-2021/1057 dated February 05, 2021.

¥ As per the Press Release No. 2014-2015/1971 dated March 19, 2015.

Ajit PrasadPress Release: 2020-2021/1284

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 23 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2021 03:50:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
