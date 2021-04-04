Log in
Reserve Bank of India : Money Market Operations as on March 31, 2021

04/04/2021 | 11:50pm EDT
�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़वर्ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

April 05, 2021

Money Market Operations as on March 31, 2021

(Amount in Rupees Crore, Rate in Per cent)

MONEY MARKETS@

Volume

Weighted

Range

(One Leg)

Average Rate

A.

Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV)

4,880.50

2.01

0.50-3.50

I. Call Money

314.50

3.47

2.75-3.50

II. Triparty Repo

4,566.00

1.91

0.50-3.35

III. Market Repo

0.00

-

IV. Repo in Corporate Bond

0.00

-

B.

Term Segment

I. Notice Money**

9,096.63

3.29

2.10-3.60

II. Term Money@@

53.00

-

3.35-3.35

III. Triparty Repo

2,75,793.75

3.37

3.00-3.50

IV. Market Repo

99,473.72

3.38

2.00-3.55

V. Repo in Corporate Bond

0.00

-

-

RBI OPERATIONS@

Auction Date

Tenor

Maturity

Amount

Current

(Days)

Date

Rate/Cut

off Rate

C.

Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF)

I

Today's Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Repo

(ii) Reverse Repo

Wed, 31/03/2021

1

Thu, 01/04/2021

1,69,448.00

3.35

Wed, 31/03/2021

5

Mon, 05/04/2021

3,24,456.00

3.35

2. Variable Rate&

(I) Main Operation

(a) Reverse Repo

(II) Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

Wed, 31/03/2021

5

Mon, 05/04/2021

-

-

(b) Reverse Repo

-

-

-

-

-

3. MSF

Wed, 31/03/2021

1

Thu, 01/04/2021

100.00

4.25

Wed, 31/03/2021

5

Mon, 05/04/2021

11.00

4.25

4. Long-Term Repo Operations

-

-

-

5. Targeted Long Term Repo

-

-

-

-

-

Operations

6. Targeted Long Term Repo

-

-

-

-

-

Operations 2.0

7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations

-4,93,793.00

[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

2

II

Outstanding Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Repo

(ii) Reverse Repo

2. Variable Rate&

(I) Main Operation

(a) Reverse Repo

(II) Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

Fri, 26/03/2021

11

Tue, 06/04/2021

500.00

4.02

(b) Reverse Repo

3. MSF

4. Long-Term Repo Operations#

Mon, 17/02/2020

1095

Thu, 16/02/2023

499.00

5.15

Mon, 02/03/2020

1094

Wed, 01/03/2023

253.00

5.15

Mon, 09/03/2020

1093

Tue, 07/03/2023

484.00

5.15

Wed, 18/03/2020

1094

Fri, 17/03/2023

294.00

5.15

5. Targeted Long Term Repo

Fri, 27/03/2020

1092

Fri, 24/03/2023

12,236.00

4.40

Operations^

Fri, 03/04/2020

1095

Mon, 03/04/2023

16,925.00

4.40

Thu, 09/04/2020

1093

Fri, 07/04/2023

18,042.00

4.40

Fri, 17/04/2020

1091

Thu, 13/04/2023

20,399.00

4.40

6. Targeted Long Term Repo

Thu, 23/04/2020

1093

Fri, 21/04/2023

7,950.00

4.40

Operations 2.0^

7. On Tap Targeted Long Term

Mon, 22/03/2021

1095

Thu, 21/03/2024

5,000.00

4.00

Repo Operations

D.

Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF)

31,319.46

Availed from RBI$

E.

Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations

1,13,901.46

[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

F.

Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's

-3,79,891.54

operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

RESERVE POSITION@

G.

Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks

(i) Cash balances with RBI as on

March 30, 2021

5,09,968.85

(ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending

April 09, 2021

5,31,247.00

H.

Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on ¥

March 31, 2021

500.00

I.

Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on

March 12, 2021

8,39,252.00

  • Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL). - Not Applicable / No Transaction.

** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor. $ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI.

& As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900dated February 06, 2020. * Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-ReverseRepo.

Press Release: 2021-2022/04

Ajit Prasad

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 05 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2021 03:49:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
