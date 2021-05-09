Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Reserve Bank of India : Money Market Operations as on May 07, 2021

05/09/2021 | 11:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़वर्ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

May 10, 2021

Money Market Operations as on May 07, 2021

(Amount in Rupees Crore, Rate in Per cent)

MONEY MARKETS@

Volume

Weighted

Range

(One Leg)

Average Rate

A.

Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV)

367,636.76

3.27

0.01-5.30

I. Call Money

12,231.52

3.22

1.90-3.50

II. Triparty Repo

242,284.15

3.28

3.15-3.37

III. Market Repo

108,941.29

3.24

0.01-3.50

IV. Repo in Corporate Bond

4,179.80

3.49

3.40-5.30

B.

Term Segment

I. Notice Money**

72.60

3.08

2.00-3.28

II. Term Money@@

346.00

-

3.00-3.50

III. Triparty Repo

300.00

3.24

3.24-3.24

IV. Market Repo

450.00

3.15

3.15-3.15

V. Repo in Corporate Bond

0.00

-

-

RBI OPERATIONS@

Auction Date

Tenor

Maturity

Amount

Current

(Days)

Date

Rate/Cut

off Rate

C.

Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF)

I

Today's Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Repo

(ii) Reverse Repo

Fri, 07/05/2021

3

Mon, 10/05/2021

362,190.00

3.35

2. Variable Rate&

(I) Main Operation

(a) Reverse Repo

Fri, 07/05/2021

14

Fri, 21/05/2021

200,020.00

3.46

(II) Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

(b) Reverse Repo

-

-

-

-

-

3. MSF

Fri, 07/05/2021

3

Mon, 10/05/2021

0.00

4.25

4. Long-Term Repo Operations

-

-

-

5. Targeted Long Term Repo

-

-

-

-

-

Operations

6. Targeted Long Term Repo

-

-

-

-

-

Operations 2.0

7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations

-562,210.00

[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

2

II

Outstanding Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Repo

(ii) Reverse Repo

2. Variable Rate&

(I) Main Operation

(a) Reverse Repo

(II) Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

(b) Reverse Repo

3. MSF

4. Long-Term Repo Operations#

Mon, 17/02/2020

1095

Thu, 16/02/2023

499.00

5.15

Mon, 02/03/2020

1094

Wed, 01/03/2023

253.00

5.15

Mon, 09/03/2020

1093

Tue, 07/03/2023

484.00

5.15

Wed, 18/03/2020

1094

Fri, 17/03/2023

294.00

5.15

5. Targeted Long Term Repo

Fri, 27/03/2020

1092

Fri, 24/03/2023

12,236.00

4.40

Operations^

Fri, 03/04/2020

1095

Mon, 03/04/2023

16,925.00

4.40

Thu, 09/04/2020

1093

Fri, 07/04/2023

18,042.00

4.40

Fri, 17/04/2020

1091

Thu, 13/04/2023

20,399.00

4.40

6. Targeted Long Term Repo

Thu, 23/04/2020

1093

Fri, 21/04/2023

7,950.00

4.40

Operations 2.0^

7. On Tap Targeted Long Term

Mon, 22/03/2021

1095

Thu, 21/03/2024

5,000.00

4.00

Repo Operations

D.

Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF)

5,573.71

Availed from RBI$

E.

Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations

87,655.71

[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

F.

Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's

-474,554.29

operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

RESERVE POSITION@

G.

Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks

(i) Cash balances with RBI as on

May 07, 2021

557,032.49

(ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending

May 07, 2021

538,082.00

H.

Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on ¥

May 07, 2021

0.00

I.

Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on

April 23, 2021

726,433.00

  • Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL). - Not Applicable / No Transaction.

** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor. $ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI.

& As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900dated February 06, 2020. * Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-ReverseRepo.

Press Release: 2021-2022/186

Ajit Prasad

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 03:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:48aOil gains after cyberattack forces closure of U.S. fuel 'jugular' pipeline
RE
12:48aOil gains after cyberattack forces closure of U.S. fuel 'jugular' pipeline
RE
12:38aAustralia's Star eyes Crown in $7 billion play, vies with private equity
RE
12:33aEther bursts past $4,000; other cryptos firm
RE
12:27aIndia posts 366,161 new coronavirus cases over last 24 hours
RE
12:26aJapan's first-quarter GDP likely slipped back into decline as new COVID curbs hit
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:09aIndia's Cipla to make and sell Eli Lilly's baricitinib to treat COVID-19
RE
12:01aChina iron ore, steel prices hit record as supply worries prompt speculative buying
RE
05/09Indonesian consumers show growing confidence for first time in a year - central bank survey
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SpaceX accepts dogecoin as payment to launch lunar mission next year
2AIR LIQUIDE : AIR LIQUIDE : Dutch government grants $2.4 billion in subsidies to huge carbon storage project
3U.S. government working to aid top fuel pipeline operator after cyberattack
4Asian shares jump on hopes for low rates, oil up on cyber attack
5CHINA VANKE CO., LTD. : CHINA VANKE : UPDATE REGARDING SALES AND NEWLY ADDED DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS FOR THE MONT..

HOT NEWS