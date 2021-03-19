Log in
Reserve Bank of India : RBI imposes monetary penalty on Arvind Sahakari Bank Limited, Katol

03/19/2021 | 04:03am EDT
March 19, 2021

RBI imposes monetary penalty on Arvind Sahakari Bank Limited, Katol

The Reserve Bank of India (RBl) has imposed, by an order dated March 18, 2021, a monetary penalty of 1.00 lakh (Rupees one lakh only) on Arvind Sahakari Bank Limited, Katol (the bank) for contravention of/ non-compliance with the directions issued by RBI on installing Off-site ATMs. This penalty has been imposed in exercise of powers vested in RBI under the provisions of Section 47 A (1) (c) read with Section 46 (4) (i) and Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, taking into account the failure of the bank to adhere to the aforesaid directions issued by RBI.

This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers.

Background

The inspection report of the bank based on its financial position as on March 31, 2019, revealed, inter alia, contravention of/ non-compliance with the directions issued by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on installing Off-site ATMs. Based on the same, a Notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed for non-compliance with the directions.

After considering the bank's replies and oral submissions made during the personal hearing, RBI came to the conclusion that the aforesaid charge of non-compliance with RBI directions was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty.

(Yogesh Dayal)Press Release: 2020-2021/1268

Chief General Manager

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 08:03:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
