Reserve Bank of India : Results of Underwriting Auctions Conducted on March 12, 2021

March 12, 2021

Results of Underwriting Auctions Conducted on March 12, 2021

In the underwriting auctions conducted on March 12, 2021 for Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) of the undernoted Government securities, the Reserve Bank of India has set the cut-off rates for underwriting commission payable to Primary Dealers as given below:

(` crore)

Nomenclature of the Security Notified Amount Minimum Underwriting Commitment (MUC) Amount Additional Competitive Underwriting Amount Accepted Total Amount underwritten ACU Commission Cut-off rate (paise per `100) 4.48% GS 2023 4,000 2,016 1,984 4,000 12.43 GoI FRB 2033 4,000 2,016 1,984 4,000 22.00 6.22% GS 2035 11,000 5,502 5,498 11,000 36.50

Auction for the sale of securities will be held on March 12, 2021.

