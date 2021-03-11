Reserve Bank of India : Results of Underwriting Auctions Conducted on March 12, 2021

ेस काशनी PRESS RELEASE
March 12, 2021
Results of Underwriting Auctions Conducted on March 12, 2021
In the underwriting auctions conducted on March 12, 2021 for Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) of the undernoted Government securities, the Reserve Bank of India has set the cut-off rates for underwriting commission payable to Primary Dealers as given below:
(` crore)
|
Nomenclature of the
Security
|
Notified Amount
|
Minimum Underwriting Commitment
(MUC) Amount
|
Additional Competitive Underwriting
Amount Accepted
|
Total
Amount underwritten
|
ACU Commission Cut-off rate (paise per `100)
|
4.48% GS 2023
|
4,000
|
2,016
|
1,984
|
4,000
|
12.43
|
GoI FRB 2033
|
4,000
|
2,016
|
1,984
|
4,000
|
22.00
|
6.22% GS 2035
|
11,000
|
5,502
|
5,498
|
11,000
|
36.50
Auction for the sale of securities will be held on March 12, 2021.
Press Release : 2020-2021/1230
Director
