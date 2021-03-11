Log in
Reserve Bank of India : Results of Underwriting Auctions Conducted on March 12, 2021

03/11/2021 | 11:52pm EST
ेस काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व� ब�क

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

संचार �वभाग, क� �य कायालय, एस.बी.एस.माग, मंब -400001

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNICATION, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001 फोन/Phone: 022-22660502

0वेबसाइट : www.rbi.org.in/hindiWebsite :www.rbi.org.in -मले email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

March 12, 2021

Results of Underwriting Auctions Conducted on March 12, 2021

In the underwriting auctions conducted on March 12, 2021 for Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) of the undernoted Government securities, the Reserve Bank of India has set the cut-off rates for underwriting commission payable to Primary Dealers as given below:

(` crore)

Nomenclature of the

Security

Notified Amount

Minimum Underwriting Commitment

(MUC) Amount

Additional Competitive Underwriting

Amount Accepted

Total

Amount underwritten

ACU Commission Cut-off rate (paise per `100)

4.48% GS 2023

4,000

2,016

1,984

4,000

12.43

GoI FRB 2033

4,000

2,016

1,984

4,000

22.00

6.22% GS 2035

11,000

5,502

5,498

11,000

36.50

Auction for the sale of securities will be held on March 12, 2021.

Ajit PrasadPress Release : 2020-2021/1230

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 12 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2021 04:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
