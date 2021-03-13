Log in
Reserve Bank of India : Scheduled Banks' Statement of Position in India as on Friday, February 26, 2021

03/13/2021 | 01:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ेस काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व बक�

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

सचं ार िवभाग, क� �ीय कायाल य, एस.बी.एस.माग, मबुं ई-400001

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001 फोन/Phone: 022-2266 0502

0वेबसाइट : www.rbi.org.in/hindi

Website :www.rbi.org.in -मले email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

March 13, 2021

Scheduled Banks' Statement of Position in India as on Friday, February 26, 2021

I

LIABILITIES TO THE BKG.SYSTEM (A)

  • a) Demand & Time deposits from bks.

  • b) Borrowings from banks

  • c) Other demand & time liabilities

II

LIABILITIES TO OTHERS (A)

a) Deposits (other than from banks)

  • i) Demand

  • ii) Time

  • b) Borrowings @

  • c) Other demand & time liabilities

III

BORROWINGS FROM R.B.I. (B) Against usance bills and / or prom. NotesIV CASHVBALANCES WITH R.B.I. (B)

VI

ASSETS WITH BANKING SYSTEM a) Balances with other banks

  • i) In current accounts

  • ii) In other accounts

  • b) Money at call & short notice

  • c) Advances to banks(i.e. due from bks.)

  • d) Other assets

  • VII INVESTMENTS (At book value)

    SCHEDULED COMMERCIAL BANKS

    (Including RRBs and SFBs)

    28-Feb-20

    228062.88 77231.63 13165.84

    192371.55 41391.04 17122.52

    13326268.22

    14781345.82

    1459925.91

    11866342.31

    308369.6

    584468.25

    54186

    82360.78

    550032.86

    33370.59

    132681.67

    18239.35

    27487.82

    50179.86

    • a) Central & State Govt. securities+

    • b) Other approved securities

  • VIII BANK CREDIT (Excluding Inter Bank Advance)

    3778287.08 3769059.75 9227.33

    4469577.5 4468177.57 1399.94

    • a) Loans, cash credits & Overdrafts $

    • b) Inland Bills purchased

    • c) Inland Bills discounted

    • d) Foreign Bills purchased

    • e) Foreign Bills discounted

10104866.32

9887931.94

25463.24

22751.73

140340.8

21238.76

29891.58

12-FEB-2021 * 26-FEB-2021 *

1630998.55

243483.64

619109.77

85483.21

464803.98

14637.44

12308.88

17943.54

192920.43 39016.06 17672.7

1703327.92

244736.93 658538.44

91536.31

462156.08

15043.4

7757.51

17828.16

4461376.76 4460179.29 1197.49

14933821.56 13729249.84

13230493.53 12235671.48

12-FEB-2021 *

26-FEB-2021 *

197082.57

197522.75 **

41403.29

39192.08

17358.3

17893.08

15196868.12

15350824.66

1666954.01

1738533.28

13529914.05

13612291.27

247948.11

249469.14

630642.9

670543.47

84655.68

84685.68

87441.08

93585.36

477465.73

474863.19

16635.11

17195.8

154940.5

158270.61

34812.99

31109.93

20570.6

20937.42 £

27111.11

27052.51

4601824.09

4594796.22

4593864.02

4587177.56

7960.07

7618.66

11048165.15

11122215.41

10586920.61 10213607.93

10866406.49

10932329.59

23019.89

26561.74

111635.49

113080.15

16356.91

18921.8

30746.45

31322.14

26274.91 112200.05 18674.68 30744.53

30205.44

(Amount in Crore of `)

ALL SCHEDULED BANKS

28-Feb-20

233085.08 77272.93 13317.56

1493578.37

312663.45 597097.3

54186

84805.1

566024.22

36251.34

156052.76

37034.93

35226.8

57311.35

3890053.78 3874670.95 15382.84

10433819.2

26051.5 141937.21 21734.03 30488.53

2

NOTE

* (A)

Provisional figures incorporated in respect of such banks as have not been able to submit final figures.

Demand and Time Liabilities do not include borrowings of any Scheduled State Co-operative Bank from State Government and any reserve fund deposits maintained with such banks by any co-operative society within the areas of operation of such banks.

** @ (B)

This excludes deposits of Co-operative Banks with Scheduled State Co-operative Banks. These are included under item II (a).

Other than from Reserve Bank, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development and Export Import Bank of India.

The figures relating to Scheduled Commercial Banks' Borrowings in India from Reserve Bank and balances with Reserve Bank are those shown in the statement of affairs of the Reserve Bank. Borrowings against usance bills and/ or promissory notes are under Section 17(4)(c) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Following a change in the accounting practise for LAF transactions with effect from July 11, 2014, as per the recommendations of Malegam Committee formed to review the Format of Balance Sheet and the Profit and Loss Account of the Bank, the transactions in case of Repo/ Term Repo/MSF are reflected under "Borrowings from RBI".

  • £ This excludes advances granted by Scheduled State Co-operative Banks to Co-operative banks. These are included under item VIII (a).

  • + Includes Treasury Bills, Treasury Deposits, Treasury Savings Certificates and postal obligations.

  • $ Includes advances granted by Scheduled Commercial Banks and State Co-operative Banks to Public Food Procurement Agencies (viz. Food Corporation of India, State Government and their agencies under the Food consortium).

Food Credit Outstanding as on

( in Crore)

Date

28-Feb-20

12-Feb-21

26-Feb-21

Scheduled Commercial Banks

65596.37

75287.31

75205.98

State Co-operative Banks

29121.08

30399.51

30399.51

The expression ' Banking System ' or ' Banks ' means the banks and any other financial institution referred to in sub-clauses (i) to (vi) of clause (d) of the explanation below Section 42(1) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. No. of Scheduled Commercial Banks as on Current Fortnight:133

Ajit PrasadPress Release : 2020-2021/1239

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 13 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2021 06:44:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
