Reserve Bank of India : Underwriting Auction for sale of Government Securities for ₹26,000 cr on April 16, 2021

April 15, 2021

Underwriting Auction for sale of Government Securities for ₹26,000 cr

on April 16, 2021

Government of India has announced the sale (re-issue) of Government Stock detailed below through auctions to be held on April 16, 2021.

As per the extant scheme of underwriting notified on November 14, 2007, the amounts of Minimum Underwriting Commitment (MUC) and the minimum bidding commitment under Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) for the underwriting auction, applicable to each Primary Dealer (PD), are as under:

(₹ in crore) Minimum Minimum bidding Notified Underwriting Security commitment per PD Amount Commitment (MUC) under ACU auction amount per PD 3.96% GS 2022 3,000 72 72 5.85% GS 2030 14,000 334 334 6.76% GS 2061 9,000 215 215

The underwriting auction will be conducted through multiple price-based method on April 16, 2021 (Friday). PDs may submit their bids for ACU auction electronically through Core Banking Solution (E- Kuber) System between 09:00 A.M. and 09:30 A.M. on the date of underwriting auction.

The underwriting commission will be credited to the current account of the respective PDs with RBI on the date of issue of securities.