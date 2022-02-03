Reserve Bank of Malawi : Statement of the 1st Monetary Policy Commitee Meeting for 2022

RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI STATEMENT OF THE MONETARY POLICY COMMITTEE FIRST MEETING OF 2022 FEBRUARY 3, 2022 Monetary Policy Committee Maintains the Policy Rate at 12.0 Percent The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), at its first meeting of 2022 held on 2 nd and 3rd February, decided to maintain the Policy rate at 12.0 percent; the Liquidity Reserve Requirement (LRR) ratio on domestic and foreign currency denominated deposits at 3.75 percent; and the Lombard rate at 20 basis points above the Policy rate. In arriving at this decision, the Committee noted that, although inflation pressures are mounting, the sources were considered transitory and likely to dissipate after the lean period. At the same time, there is need for policy support to entrench the recovery of the domestic economy from the COVID-19-induced slowdown. Global Economic Outlook The global economy continues to recover from the recession induced by the COVID-19 pandemic. This is largely being driven by rising vaccination rates which have enhanced business confidence, in addition to policy support particularly in advanced economies. The IMF World Economic Outlook update released in January 2022 has maintained the 2021 global growth at 5.9 percent compared to a contraction of 3.1 percent in 2020. 1

In 2022, global growth is projected to moderate to 4.4 percent. This is, however, a downward revision from an earlier forecast of 4.9 percent, attributed to the impact of the outbreak of the Omicron COVID-19 variant. Other downside risks to the projected growth include: high and broad-based inflation emanating from rising energy prices and supply chain disruptions, particularly in the USA and many emerging market economies; and the ongoing retrenchment of China's real estate sector. In 2023, global economic growth is projected to slow further to 3.8 percent. Developments in Global Crude Oil Prices Brent crude spot oil prices rose to an average of US$79.57 per barrel in 2021Q4 from US$73.00 per barrel in 2021Q3. However, after rising to US$83.65 per barrel in October 2021, crude oil prices declined to an average of US$74.30 per barrel in December 2021. Meanwhile, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) agreed to maintain production targets on anticipation that the Omicron variant would be short-lived with minimal disruption on economic activity. It is expected that the OPEC decision would result in normalisation of demand and supply as well as recovery of inventories, with Brent crude oil prices projected to ease to an average of US$73.00 per barrel in 2022Q1. Domestic Economic Outlook According to the November 2021 estimates, real GDP is projected to grow by 4.1 percent in 2022, from an estimated growth of 3.9 percent in 2021. The optimism stemmed from the initial prospects of a good agriculture season, on anticipation of favourable weather conditions and continued implementation of the Affordable Input Program (AIP). Further, non-agricultural sectors including mining and quarrying, utilities and construction are poised to contribute positively to growth in 2022, following the investments currently being undertaken in these sectors. This notwithstanding, some downside risks, such as the uncertainty regarding the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic and its containment measures as well as 2

erratic weather patterns including the recent cyclone Ana, could jeopardize these growth prospects. Developments in Merchandise Trade Merchandise trade closed 2021Q4 with a balance of minus US$610.3 million compared to minus US$484.0 million in 2021Q3. This development is seasonally expected, as quantity of traditional exports (tobacco, sugar and tea) decline during the fourth quarter of the year while imports increase during the same period due to importation of farm inputs for the next crop year. Consequently, exports declined to US$260.3 million during the review quarter from US$338.4 million in 2021Q3, while imports increased to US$870.6 million from the preceding quarter's position of US$822.4 million. Exchange Rate Developments The kwacha gained value against the US dollar and the South African rand in 2021Q4, reflecting improved supply of foreign exchange following offloading of foreign exchange by some market participants. In particular, the kwacha appreciated by 0.3 percent (K2.72) against the US dollar and 2.1 percent (K1.21) against the South African rand. However, the local currency depreciated against the British pound and the euro during the same period. Domestic Inflation Projections Headline inflation remained in single-digit in all the quarters of 2021 except for 2021Q4 when it moved into double-digits. Specifically, headline inflation averaged 10.8 percent in 2021Q4 against a projection of 10.0 percent and compared to 8.7 percent in 2021Q3. The increase in 2021Q4 was due to a number of factors including: seasonal patterns and speculative tendencies by market traders which pushed up food prices; an upward adjustment in water tariffs and Malawi Housing Corporation rentals; and domestic fuel pump price increases. These developments led to an increase in both food and non-food inflation. Nevertheless, the annual average headline inflation remained in single-digit in 2021, at 9.3 percent, marginally higher than the projection of 9.1 percent. 3