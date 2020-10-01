Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Reserve Bank of New Zealand : relaunches Insurance Act review

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/01/2020 | 03:45am EDT

The Reserve Bank - Te Pūtea Matua is today relaunching the review of the Insurance (Prudential Supervision) Act (IPSA), and commencing a review of the associated Insurer Solvency Standards.

IPSA Review

The IPSA review was deferred due to work on the Reserve Bank of New Zealand Act 1989 Review and the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic. The attached IPSA launch paper sets out the scope of the review, and an anticipated timeline for the project.

The original IPSA legislation became law in September 2010 and there have been a number of notable developments since then, Deputy Governor and General Manager of Financial Stability Geoff Bascand says.

"Since 2010, the Reserve Bank and insurers have gained considerable experience across the legislation, helping us to see what works well and what could be improved."

Over the next twelve months, we intend to release consultation papers seeking feedback on the scope of the legislation - looking at which organisations and products should be captured, how 'insurance' is defined, the treatment of overseas insurers, statutory funds and the solvency regime.

Throughout the process, the Reserve Bank will interact intensively with and seek input from relevant government agencies, industry organisations and professional organisations. An initial substantive consultation paper - on the scope of the Act and its treatment of overseas insurers - is expected to be issued in November 2020.

Review of Insurance Solvency Standards

The Reserve Bank is also launching a review of the Insurer Solvency Standards that govern the minimum amount of capital that insurers are required to hold.

"Best practice regulation includes monitoring and regularly reviewing existing regulations to ensure they remain robust and fit-for-purpose. The review is designed to help the Reserve Bank fulfil its regulatory stewardship role by monitoring and reviewing New Zealand's system for measuring and reporting on insurance capital," Mr Bascand says.

Since the current form of the standards was introduced in 2014, we have seen the IMF's 2016 review of New Zealand's financial sector, the Trowbridge-Scholtens review of the Reserve Bank's supervision of CBL, and the thematic review of the role of the Appointed Actuary regime. The introduction of new insurance accounting standards (IFRS 17) by the International Accounting Standards Board also has a direct bearing on New Zealand solvency standards.

Feedback from insurers and other market participants, and the experience of RBNZ supervisors in overseeing the action of the standards will also be factored into the solvency review.

Feedback sought as Solvency Standard review paper released

A paper has been released setting out the timeline for the project as well as the principles intended to guide the review. We welcome feedback on this from interested parties. A second, substantive consultation paper outlining our response to IFRS 17 and the structure of solvency standards is expected to be issued in December 2020.

More information:

  • IPSA review relaunch paper (PDF 598KB)
  • Insurance Solvency Standards review paper (PDF 648KB)
  • Insurance Solvency Standards review
  • Insurance Prudential Supervision Act 2010 review
  • Speech: Promoting the Soundness and Efficiency of our Insurance Sector: Recommencing the IPSA and Solvency Standard Review
  • Work on Insurance Act Review resumes

Media contact:
Brendan Manning
Senior Adviser External Stakeholders
DDI:+64 9 366 2643| MOB:021 923 217
Email:Brendan.Manning@rbnz.govt.nz

Attachments

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of New Zealand published this content on 01 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2020 07:44:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:00aRESERVE BANK OF INDIA : India's External Debt as at the end of June 2020
PU
03:56aFRENCH MANUFACTURING SECTOR RETURNS TO GROWTH IN SEPTEMBER : Pmi
RE
03:56aSouth Africa's rand firms as dollar loses ground
RE
03:54aJapan regulator to tell Tokyo exchange to prioritise recovery - source
RE
03:52aTokyo bourse changes hardware and restarts system to resume trading on Friday
RE
03:51aLondon stocks track Asia higher on U.S. stimulus hopes
RE
03:48aBRITAIN, EU SPLIT ON STATE AID IN CRUNCH WEEK OF TRADE TALKS : sources
RE
03:45aRESERVE BANK OF NEW ZEALAND : relaunches Insurance Act review
PU
03:37aFrance needs new pandemic business insurance law - minister
RE
03:37aNamibia fishing auction for COVID-19 cash flops
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : Wall Street surges on rekindled stimulus optimism
2BAYER AG : BAYER AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : EXCLUSIVE: FDA widens U.S. safety inquiry into AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine - sources
4FUJITSU LIMITED : Tokyo Stock Exchange suspends day's trade after worst-ever system glitch
5AIRBUS SE : Rolls-Royce raising $6.5 billion to survive COVID cash crunch

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group