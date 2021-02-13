Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe : Money Update as at 05 February 2021

1. Reserve money for the week ending 5th February 2021 fell by ZW$2.55 billion, to ZW$19.38 billion, largely reflecting a decrease of ZW$2.48 billion in banks' liquidity at the Reserve Bank (RTGS balances).

2. The decline in market liquidity was mainly due to the uptake of savings bonds by banks, coupled with net foreign currency sales to the market by the Reserve Bank.

Table 1: Reserve Money Developments (ZW$ Billions)