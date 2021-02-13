Log in
Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe : Money Update as at 05 February 2021

02/13/2021 | 02:25am EST
UPDATE ON RESERVE MONEY

AS AT 5TH FEBRUARY 2021

RESERVE MONEY

  • 1. Reserve money for the week ending 5th February 2021 fell by ZW$2.55 billion, to ZW$19.38 billion, largely reflecting a decrease of ZW$2.48 billion in banks' liquidity at the Reserve Bank (RTGS balances).

  • 2. The decline in market liquidity was mainly due to the uptake of savings bonds by banks, coupled with net foreign currency sales to the market by the Reserve Bank.

    Table 1: Reserve Money Developments (ZW$ Billions)

PRELIMINARY ESTIMATES

May-20

Jun-20

Jul-20

Aug-20

Sep-20

Oct-20

Nov-20

Week Ending 31 Dec-20

Week Ending 29 Jan-21

Week Ending 5 Feb-21

Currency Issued by RBZ

1.46

1.67

1.90

2.06

2.14

2.12

2.13

2.38

2.81

2.70

Banking Sector Deposits at RBZ

12.08

10.42

11.46

10.06

10.25

13.38

15.91

16.38

19.12

16.67

Statutory (Required) Reserves

1.39

0.89

1.05

1.24

1.40

1.68

2.01

2.20

2.44

2.48

Banks' RTGS Liquidity

10.70

9.53

10.41

8.83

8.85

11.70

13.90

14.18

16.68

14.19

Other Deposits

0.28

0.58

2.79

0.26

0.34

0.02

0.38

0.00

0.00

0.00

Reserve Money

13.82

12.65

16.15

12.38

12.73

15.52

18.42

18.76

21.93

19.38

Memorandum Items

PRELIMINARY ESTIMATES

May-20

Jun-20

Jul-20

Aug-20

Sep-20

Oct-20

Nov-20

Week Ending 31 Dec-20

Week Ending 29 Jan-21

Week Ending 5 Feb-21

Currency Issued/Reserve Money Ratio (%)

10.5

13.2

11.8

16.6

16.8

13.7

11.6

12.67

12.79

13.96

Currency in Circulation /Deposits Ratio (%)

1.9

1.2

0.9

0.7

0.7

0.7

0.6

1.2

1.1

1.4

Monthly Change in RTGS Balances (%)

19.0

-10.9

-9.2

-15.2

0.3

32.2

18.8

-8.03

20.71

-14.88

Monthly Change in Reserve Money (%)

10.9

-8.4

27.6

-23.3

2.8

21.9

18.7

-5.59

17.86

-11.63

Government Deposits at RBZ (Stock)

2.09

7.46

6.02

9.52

10.45

5.47

4.65

6.74

10.46

9.64

Monthly Inflation (%)

15.1

31.7

35.5

1.4

-0.5

1.4

2.3

2.8

2.8

N/A

Inter-Bank Exchange Rate

25.00

57.36

76.76

83.40

81.44

81.35

81.82

81.79

82.68

83.37

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe published this content on 13 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2021 07:24:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
