Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe : Money Update as at 12 February 2021

1. Reserve money for the week ending 12th February 2021 declined by ZW$472.89 million, to ZW$18.90 billion, largely reflecting a decrease of ZW$554.73 million in banks' liquidity at the Reserve Bank (RTGS balances). Partially offsetting this decline, were increases of ZW$79.80 million and ZW$2.04 in required reserves and currency issued, respectively.

2. The decline in reserve money was largely attributable to revenue collections by Government, coupled with net foreign exchange sales to the market by the RBZ. Consequently, Government deposits at the Central Bank increased by close to ZW$4 billion, which had effect of withdrawing liquidity from the market.

Table 1: Reserve Money Developments (ZW$ Billions)