Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe : Money Update as at 15 October 2021

RESERVE MONEY

Reserve money decreased by ZW$1.94 billion to ZW$26.11 billion during the week ending 15 th October 2021, compared to the previous week's position of ZW$28.05 billion.

The decline in reserve money largely reflected a decrease of ZW$2.03 billion in banks' liquidity (RTGS balances) at the Central Bank, partially offset by increases of ZW$72.02 million and ZW$14.63 million in required reserves and currency issued, respectively.