Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe : Money Update as at 19 February 2021

1. Reserve money for the week ending 19th February 2021 increased by ZW$1.004 billion, to ZW$19.91 billion. This largely reflected increases of ZW$819.40 million and ZW$225.74 million in banks' liquidity at the Reserve Bank (RTGS balances) and currency issued, respectively.

2. The increase in reserve money was largely attributable to payment of salaries, wages and other expenditures by Government, which saw the Government deposit at the RBZ declining by ZW$5.12 billion, thus, injecting liquidity into the market. This was, however, significantly offset by net OMO savings bonds issuances amounting to ZW$4.89 billion, which had the opposite effect of withdrawing liquidity from the market.

Table 1: Reserve Money Developments (ZW$ Billions)