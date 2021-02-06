Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe : Money Update as at 29 January 2021

Log in
UPDATE ON RESERVE MONEY

AS AT 29TH JANUARY 2021

RESERVE MONEY

  1. Reserve money for the week ending 29th January 2021 increased by ZW$3.32 billion to ZW$21.93 billion, compared to its position last week.
  2. The increase in reserve money largely reflected an increase of ZW$2.86 billion in banks' liquidity at the Reserve Bank (RTGS balances), coupled with increases of ZW$424.93 million and ZW$37.70 million in currency issued and required reserves, respectively.
  3. The rise in market liquidity was largely attributable to maturity of savings bonds held by banking institutions, which released liquidity into the market.
    Table 1: Reserve Money Developments (ZW$ Billions)

PRELIMINARY ESTIMATES

Week

Week

Week

May-20

Jun-20

Jul-20

Aug-20

Sep-20

Oct-20

Nov-20

Ending

Ending

Ending

31 Dec-20

22 Jan-21

29 Jan-21

Currency Issued

1.46

1.67

1.90

2.06

2.14

2.12

2.13

2.38

2.38

2.81

by RBZ

Banking Sector

12.08

10.42

11.46

10.06

10.25

13.38

15.91

16.38

16.22

19.12

Deposits at RBZ

Statutory

1.68

2.01

(Required)

1.39

0.89

1.05

1.24

1.40

2.20

2.41

2.44

Reserves

Banks' RTGS

10.70

9.53

10.41

8.83

8.85

11.70

13.90

14.18

13.82

16.68

Liquidity

Other Deposits

0.28

0.58

2.79

0.26

0.34

0.02

0.38

0.00

0.00

0.00

Reserve Money

13.82

12.65

16.15

12.38

12.73

15.52

18.42

18.76

18.60

21.93

2

PRELIMINARY ESTIMATES

Week

Week

Week

May-20

Jun-20

Jul-20

Aug-20

Sep-20

Oct-20

Nov-20

Ending

Ending

Ending

31 Dec-20

22 Jan-21

29 Jan-21

Memorandum

Items

Currency

Issued/Reserve

10.5

13.2

11.8

16.6

16.8

13.7

11.6

12.67

12.80

12.79

Money Ratio (%)

Currency in

Circulation

1.9

1.2

0.9

0.7

0.7

0.7

0.6

1.2

1.2

1.1

/Deposits Ratio

(%)

Monthly Change

in RTGS

19.0

-10.9

-9.2

-15.2

0.3

32.2

18.8

-8.03

-7.86

20.71

Balances (%)

Monthly Change

21.9

18.7

in Reserve Money

10.9

-8.4

27.6

-23.3

2.8

-5.59

-5.72

17.86

(%)

Government

Deposits at RBZ

2.09

7.46

6.02

9.52

10.45

5.47

4.65

6.74

9.67

10.46

(Stock)

Monthly Inflation

15.1

31.7

35.5

1.4

-0.5

1.4

2.3

2.8

2.8

2.8

(%)

Inter-Bank

25.00

57.36

76.76

83.40

81.44

81.35

81.82

81.79

82.08

82.68

Exchange Rate

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2021 11:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
