Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe : Money Update as at 29 January 2021
02/06/2021 | 06:13am EST
UPDATE ON RESERVE MONEY
AS AT 29TH JANUARY 2021
RESERVE MONEY
Reserve money for the week ending 29th January 2021 increased by ZW$3.32 billion to ZW$21.93 billion, compared to its position last week.
The increase in reserve money largely reflected an increase of ZW$2.86 billion in banks' liquidity at the Reserve Bank (RTGS balances), coupled with increases of ZW$424.93 million and ZW$37.70 million in currency issued and required reserves, respectively.
The rise in market liquidity was largely attributable to maturity of savings bonds held by banking institutions, which released liquidity into the market.
Table 1: Reserve Money Developments (ZW$ Billions)
PRELIMINARY ESTIMATES
Week
Week
Week
May-20
Jun-20
Jul-20
Aug-20
Sep-20
Oct-20
Nov-20
Ending
Ending
Ending
31 Dec-20
22 Jan-21
29 Jan-21
Currency Issued
1.46
1.67
1.90
2.06
2.14
2.12
2.13
2.38
2.38
2.81
by RBZ
Banking Sector
12.08
10.42
11.46
10.06
10.25
13.38
15.91
16.38
16.22
19.12
Deposits at RBZ
Statutory
1.68
2.01
(Required)
1.39
0.89
1.05
1.24
1.40
2.20
2.41
2.44
Reserves
Banks' RTGS
10.70
9.53
10.41
8.83
8.85
11.70
13.90
14.18
13.82
16.68
Liquidity
Other Deposits
0.28
0.58
2.79
0.26
0.34
0.02
0.38
0.00
0.00
0.00
Reserve Money
13.82
12.65
16.15
12.38
12.73
15.52
18.42
18.76
18.60
21.93
2
PRELIMINARY ESTIMATES
Week
Week
Week
May-20
Jun-20
Jul-20
Aug-20
Sep-20
Oct-20
Nov-20
Ending
Ending
Ending
31 Dec-20
22 Jan-21
29 Jan-21
Memorandum
Items
Currency
Issued/Reserve
10.5
13.2
11.8
16.6
16.8
13.7
11.6
12.67
12.80
12.79
Money Ratio (%)
Currency in
Circulation
1.9
1.2
0.9
0.7
0.7
0.7
0.6
1.2
1.2
1.1
/Deposits Ratio
(%)
Monthly Change
in RTGS
19.0
-10.9
-9.2
-15.2
0.3
32.2
18.8
-8.03
-7.86
20.71
Balances (%)
Monthly Change
21.9
18.7
in Reserve Money
10.9
-8.4
27.6
-23.3
2.8
-5.59
-5.72
17.86
(%)
Government
Deposits at RBZ
2.09
7.46
6.02
9.52
10.45
5.47
4.65
6.74
9.67
10.46
(Stock)
Monthly Inflation
15.1
31.7
35.5
1.4
-0.5
1.4
2.3
2.8
2.8
2.8
(%)
Inter-Bank
25.00
57.36
76.76
83.40
81.44
81.35
81.82
81.79
82.08
82.68
Exchange Rate
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2021 11:12:02 UTC.