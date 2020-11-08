Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe : Money Update as at 30 October 2020

Log in
11/08/2020 | 02:02am EST

UPDATE ON RESERVE MONEY

AS AT 30th OCTOBER 2020

RESERVE MONEY

  1. Reserve money decreased by ZW$1.1 billion, to ZW$15.0 billion, as at week ending 30th October 2020. The decrease mainly reflected a fall of ZW$1.1 billion in banks' liquidity at the RBZ (RTGS balances), which were partially offset by marginal increases in statutory reserves and currency issued.
  2. The decline in reserve money over the week under review was largely due to issuance of open market operations (OMO) instruments by the Bank, designed to sterilize idle liquidity in the economy.
  3. Purchases and sales of foreign exchange on the auction by the RBZ also resulted in net withdrawal of liquidity from the market.

Table 1: Reserve Money Developments (ZW$ Billions)

PRELIMINARY ESTIMATES

Jul-20

Aug-20

Week

Week

Week

Feb-20

Mar-20

Apr-20

May-20

Jun-20

Ending

Ending

Ending

25 Sept-20

23 Oct-20

30 Oct-20

Currency Issued

1.22

1.31

1.34

1.46

1.67

1.90

2.06

2.12

2.10

2.12

by RBZ

Banking Sector

7.09

8.79

10.20

12.08

10.42

11.46

10.06

12.47

13.92

12.83

Deposits at RBZ

Statutory

1.24

(Required)

1.08

1.21

1.21

1.39

0.89

1.05

1.34

1.61

1.68

Reserves

Banks' RTGS

6.01

7.58

8.90

10.70

9.53

10.41

8.83

11.13

12.31

11.15

Liquidity

Other Deposits

1.08

1.61

0.92

0.28

0.58

2.79

0.26

0.40

0.09

0.09

2

PRELIMINARY ESTIMATES

Jul-20

Aug-20

Week

Week

Week

Feb-20

Mar-20

Apr-20

May-20

Jun-20

Ending

Ending

Ending

25 Sept-20

23 Oct-20

30 Oct-20

Reserve Money

9.38

11.71

12.46

13.82

12.65

16.15

12.38

14.99

16.12

15.04

Memorandum

Items

Currency

Issued/Reserve

13.0

11.2

10.8

10.5

13.2

11.8

16.6

14.1

13.03

14.11

Money Ratio (%)

Currency in

Circulation

2.5

2.2

2.0

1.9

1.2

0.9

0.7

1.4

1.3

1.3

/Deposits Ratio

(%)

Monthly Change

in RTGS

-3.3

26.3

18.5

19.0

-10.9

-9.2

-15.2

9.4

-11.12

-9.41

Balances (%)

Monthly Change

-23.3

in Reserve Money

1.4

24.8

6.5

10.9

-8.4

27.6

5.8

-8.18

-6.69

(%)

Government

Deposits at RBZ

3.35

2.85

2.97

2.09

7.46

6.02

9.52

7.94

5.71

5.48

(Stock)

Monthly Inflation

13.52

26.59

17.64

15.13

31.66

35.53

1.4

-0.5

N/A

N/A

(%)

Inter-Bank

17.95

25.00

25.00

25.00

57.36

76.76

83.40

81.50

81.35

81.35

Exchange Rate

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe published this content on 07 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2020 07:01:01 UTC
