Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe : Money Update as at 30 October 2020

RESERVE MONEY

Reserve money decreased by ZW$1.1 billion, to ZW$15.0 billion, as at week ending 30 th October 2020. The decrease mainly reflected a fall of ZW$1.1 billion in banks' liquidity at the RBZ (RTGS balances), which were partially offset by marginal increases in statutory reserves and currency issued.

The decline in reserve money over the week under review was largely due to issuance of open market operations (OMO) instruments by the Bank, designed to sterilize idle liquidity in the economy.