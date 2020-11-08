Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe : Money Update as at 30 October 2020
0
11/08/2020 | 02:02am EST
UPDATE ON RESERVE MONEY
AS AT 30th OCTOBER 2020
RESERVE MONEY
Reserve money decreased by ZW$1.1 billion, to ZW$15.0 billion, as at week ending 30th October 2020. The decrease mainly reflected a fall of ZW$1.1 billion in banks' liquidity at the RBZ (RTGS balances), which were partially offset by marginal increases in statutory reserves and currency issued.
The decline in reserve money over the week under review was largely due to issuance of open market operations (OMO) instruments by the Bank, designed to sterilize idle liquidity in the economy.
Purchases and sales of foreign exchange on the auction by the RBZ also resulted in net withdrawal of liquidity from the market.
Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe published this content on 07 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2020 07:01:01 UTC